Fourth of July Fiesta: Marbella’s American International Club’s Independence Day Celebrations

By Betty Henderson • 29 June 2023 • 14:40

The American International Club of Marbella brings people together. Photo credit: American International Club Marbella.

THE American International Club of Marbella are preparing for their biggest event of the year in style, the Fourth of July!

The club will bring out the stars and stripes for two different events on Tuesday, July 4 to mark their national Independence Day.

Independence Day Lunch

The celebrations kick off with a delicious American July 4 Lunch at the Yanx American restaurant in Marbella. Guests will tuck into delicious American dishes while enjoying an atmosphere of celebration.

The lunch is set to take place at 1:30pm on Tuesday, July 4 at the restaurant which is located in the Centro Comercial Andalucia in Marbella.

Just like the traditional American values, the event is open to guests of any nationality.

To secure a place and help organisers with preparations, guests must RSVP to aif2018@gmail.com.

Independence Day Party

The celebrations will continue in the evening. As the sun sets, the party will continue in the Plaza de la Mezquita in Benalmadena. The nearby town is set to host an unforgettable Independence Day party, organised in collaboration with other American International clubs and Benalmadena Department for Foreign Residents.

The Fourth of July Party promises a night of electrifying performances by local artists who will take to the stage, playing top American and global hits.

Guests will be transported to the USA thanks to soulful tunes by Mama Cath & The Soul Sisters, a mesmerising performance from Tony Whitehouse, and the energetic beats of Buddy & The Crickets. The party will also feature a set by brilliant singer, Ollie Hughes, and a dazzling Cher tribute by Michelle Daniels.

The event will also feature special appearances and speeches by Lucca Movaldi from the American International Club and members of the Benalmadena Department for Foreign Residents, who are expected to talk about the rich contributions of American residents to the local community.

American International Club Marbella

These Fourth of July Day celebrations are all about embracing the meaning of independence for the USA together, as a community. For the American International Club, this is a key part of their values, as they aim to connect expats on the Costa del Sol.

Whether you’re an American expat longing for a taste of home or a local resident eager to experience the famous American spirit, the Independence celebrations on the Costa del Sol are guaranteed to be memorable for all.

Fourth of July in Spain

Independence Day is a national holiday in the US, celebrated each year on the Fourth of July, domestically and by Americans living abroad. The date marks the country’s declaration of independence from British rule in 1776.

On this day, Americans honour the principles of freedom, democracy and self-governance that their nation was built upon several centuries ago.

In Spain, American expats and visitors celebrate the date as they would at home, with meals, fireworks and social gatherings. Some Spanish towns, such as Macharaviaya in Axarquia even have their own historical links with the American War of Independence and hold their own Independence Day celebrations as a result.