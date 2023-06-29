Grupo Avanza Bus Company Employees Call New Summer Strike Action, Including During Malaga Fair

By Chris King • 29 June 2023 • 18:29

Image of an Avanza bus in Marbella. Credit: Té y kriptonita/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

A new batch of partial strike action has been called by employees of the Grupo Avanza bus company in Malaga province.

The workers have already conducted several days of partial strikes during the months of May and June. They are demanding improvements to their working conditions. One partial strike is still scheduled for tomorrow, Friday, June 30.

A note on the company’s website said: “We are deeply sorry for any inconvenience these strikes may cause you, and we are doing everything possible to resolve the situation as soon as possible and minimise the impact on your journeys. However, it is possible that there may be alterations to the service timetables on the days when the strike is set”.

“All updated information about any changes that may occur during the strike will be provided on this page, so we recommend that you consult it before travelling on our services. Thank you very much for your collaboration!”, it concluded.

New strikes in July and August

This latest round of industrial action has called for partial strikes to take place in Malaga province during July and August. There will be 24-hour strikes between August 11 and 20, which coincides with the dates of the Malaga fair.

As reported to laopiniondemalaga.es by sources from the Junta de Andalucia, the new strike dates have already been registered on the calendar with the relevant authorities.

In July, the strikes are scheduled in the mornings, from 6 am to 11 am, on 8, 11, 14, 18, 21, 25, 28 and 31. On July 14 and 28, there will also be strikes in the afternoon, between 5 pm and 10 pm.

In August, the strikes will continue in the mornings of 4, 8, 22, 25 and 29, from 6 am to 11 am. Likewise, between August 11 and 20, another 24-hour strike has been called.

Minimum services will be established as with previous strikes

Grupo Avanza affirmed that the new strike calendar ‘will affect the mobility’ of public transport users on the Costa del Sol. It explained that as with the previous strikes, minimum services will be established with the aim of ‘guaranteeing transport’.

The workers’ claims are related to the new collective agreement. The labour representation demands the regulation of various issues, as he commented at the time.

Among them, they cited a salary remuneration with a guarantee of purchasing power during the entire term of the agreement.

This includes the standardisation of salary rates, the protection of workers in an IT situation, and a salary increase for all the years of validity of the agreement, as well as their respective revisions.

Avanza carries out various public transport services, including the VJA-092 intercity service on the Costa del Sol. It also runs the urban lines in the towns of Marbella, Torremolinos, Benalmádena, and various school and university services.

Grupo Avanza issued a statement

In a statement, the transport company said: “Avanza deeply regrets the inconvenience that these stoppages may cause. We remind you that our objective has always been to reach an agreement to prevent this situation from occurring”.

It continued: “The company considers that it is making a ‘negotiating effort’ and regrets that, despite the meetings held to date and two months of partial strikes, it has not been possible to reach a solution”. In their opinion, the works council “continues to be anchored in an immovable and unassumable position for the company”.

Avanza said it hoped that the representation of the workers: “proposes a feasible and realistic proposal that can be worked on”, while valuing: “the multiple proposals that the company has offered”.