Love Unites Nerja: Town Hall Celebrates Pride With Rainbow Makeover

By Betty Henderson • 29 June 2023 • 16:12
Pride is a momentous celebration in Nerja.
Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Nerja
NERJA joined in a global movement to mark International LGTBQ+ Pride Day on Wednesday, June 28.
The local council launched celebrations at 9am by hanging huge rainbow banners on the front of the Town Hall to celebrate Pride in the town.
At midday, the council read out a manifesto at the municipal auditorium. The manifesto was created by a coalition of all political groups represented in the council and focused on diversity and acceptance in Nerja. The event aimed to promote inclusivity and raise awareness about the challenges faced by LGTBQ+ people who still face discrimination
With the colourful Pride banners adorning Nerja Town Hall and the support of the community, Nerja embraces diversity and celebrates love in all its forms at the end of this year’s Pride Month.
