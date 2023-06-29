Making Waves: Organisers Expect Weekend Beach Festival to Break Audience Records

By Betty Henderson • 29 June 2023 • 10:01

The festival is a magnet for music fans of varied genres. Photo credit: Weekend Beach Festival

WITH Axarquia’s biggest music event less than one week away, Weekend Beach Festival’s Communications Manager, Enka Tripiana took to the airwaves to share the details about this year’s event.

Weekend Beach Festival will bring an expected 135,000 music lovers to Torre del Mar for a four-day festival extravaganza from Wednesday, July 5.

Speaking to the local radio station on Saturday, June 25, Tripiana shared her anticipation that the event will break records this year saying, “Exceeding the 135,000 mark is well within our grasp”.

Tripiana also highlighted the star power of this year’s performers including global sensation Maluma, as well as notable homegrown talents like Dellafuente, Casa Azul, Fangoria, Mala Rodríguez, and Dani Fernández. The inclusion of British band, Editors, with their global success, also adds to the event’s allure.

Tripiana added that it is becoming easier to recruit bigger names to the event each year, thanks to its growing reputation. In fact, Weekend Beach Festival is now one of the top ten festivals in Spain.

The festival’s star-studded lineup combined with its picturesque beachside location makes for a magical formula.

More information including about tickets can be found on the Weekend Beach Festival website here.