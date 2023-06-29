By Aaron Hindhaugh • 29 June 2023 • 8:40

Robbie Williams to play Fuengirola Town Hall in June 2023. Image: Andrea Raffin/Shutterstock.com

It has been announced that Robbie Williams be joined by former Take That band member Mark Owen for two shows later this summer.

Williams is fresh off the back of performing one of the best shows of his career he claimed at the Isle of Wight Festival, where he also admitted that his wife and fans were the only things stopping him from taking his own life in recent years.

The 49-year-old pop sensation has been asked to perform two summer shows at outdoor events which are taking place at King Charles’ Royal Sandringham Estate on Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th August.

It’s quite a significant moment for the United Kingdom as these performances will, in fact, mark the very first large-scale displays by any singer at the Royal Family’s Norfolk residence, something that will likely send shivers down the spine of Williams and his special guest.

This weekend bonanza is set to be filled with singers from across the UK to entertain at the Royal Residence, but it’s Williams who everyone will be really coming to see as he is one of the biggest names in the pop industry and has been for some time now.

Robbie Williams to headline Royal performances

Robbie Williams managed to make a name for himself by being part of the hugely popular UK band Take That from 1990 to 1996 before controversially leaving the band that made him famous to go and pursue a solo career.

While many saw it as a sly and risky move at the time, Williams has proved many people wrong by going on to forge a stunning career in the music industry performing at some of the biggest festivals and going on multiple world and UK tours.

Mark Owen to perform alongside former Take That band member

However, he won’t be alone this time when he takes to the stage in late August as Owen will be joining him for both nights, which suggests that both performances will be filled with old-school Take That songs.

As well as Williams, people will be able to take in some other impressive performers over the weekend including Dagny opening on Saturday and then former X Factor contestant Lucy Spraggan doing so on the Sunday.