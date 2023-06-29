Spain Subject To Radical Change In Weather This Weekend

By John Ensor • 29 June 2023 • 13:16

Stock weather image. Credit: Arseniy Shemyakin Photo. Shutterstock.com

According to forecasters, the weekend will see a radical change in the weather all thanks to something called the Scandinavian blockade.

According to AEMET, from Thursday, June, 29, an incoming weather system is expected to bring volatile weather, with more rain on the way, writes OK Diario.

What Is The Scandinavian Blockade?

The weather system known as the Scandinavian blockade is a weather phenomenon where high pressure covers Scandinavia and extends into northern Europe. While this usually means stable weather for northern Europe, there are knock-on effects for areas to the south.

Areas to the south or east of the Scandinavian blockade are likely to experience more dynamic weather patterns, such as fronts and the arrival of disturbances, which could lead to more erratic conditions and unpredictable changes in weather.

What Does It Mean For Spain?

One of the major effects will be a sudden drop in temperature. The first great heat wave has brought values ​​above 40 degrees in the south of Spain, and above 35 degrees for the rest of the country.

The changes are expected this weekend, which will see the return of the rains and a return to the unpredictable weather that has continued to nag sun-worshippers throughout June.

As of today, the abundant rains begin to arrive that can put a large part of Spain at risk. As the AEMET forecast announced: ‘Locally strong storms in the northeast quadrant of the peninsula. Significantly high temperatures in areas of the southern half and central peninsular zone and in the Canary Islands.’

From Galicia, extending throughout the peninsular: ‘Cloudy skies or rainfall are expected, extending to the east in the north of Galicia and the Cantabrian area. There is a high probability of showers and storms in the rest of the northern and eastern halves of the Peninsula, with where they could be locally strong and with hail.

‘Maximum temperatures in decline in almost the entire territory. The decline will be more pronounced in the northwestern third and less in the Mediterranean area, where they will remain with little change.’