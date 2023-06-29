Summer sensation: La Cala Del Moral Festival Returns To Rincon De La Victoria

By Betty Henderson • 29 June 2023 • 8:27

The festival will kick off summer events in the town. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Rincon de La Victoria

THE La Cala del Moral summer festival is set to ignite Rincon de la Victoria from today, Thursday, June 29 until Sunday, July 2. The town will be buzzing with a varied array of activities for all ages during the festival.

Comedian Manuel Sarriá will take to the stage with a side-splitting pre-fair performance at the festival later today. The comedian is guaranteed to give a memorable opening address thanks to his personal strong ties to the town after spending his summers in Rincon de la Victoria.

Local resident Dolores Rey, known to many as ‘Lola the nurse,’ will also be recognised with the prestigious ‘Caleña de Honor’ award for her years of service to the residents of La Cala del Moral.

A Football 7s tournament will also kick off the celebrations later today as well a special meal for local elderly people.

Local councillors promise an entertaining programme, catering to diverse interests and different generations of visitors. From cultural and sports events to lively concerts and traditional games, there’s something for everyone at La Cala del Moral festival.