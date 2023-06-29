The Silent Pandemic: One Person Lost Every 52 Hours In Malaga

By John Ensor • 29 June 2023 • 0:21

Cry for help. Credit: Dragana Gordic

We are often shocked to hear the sad statistics that result in deaths from traffic accidents, homicides and drug abuse, but there is something that claims far more lives in Malaga, known as the silent pandemic.

A report today published figures that show in 2022, 167 people sadly took their own lives in Malaga, that is one approximately every 52 hours, writes El Español de Malaga, Wednesday, June 28.

Of the 167 suicides last year in Malaga, 130 were men. Suicide continues to be the main cause of unnatural death in the province and, although it is nothing new, its gradual growth among the death figures has prompted cause for concern.

Comparing figures for deaths due to non-natural causes in 2022, suicides are almost three times higher than deaths due to traffic accidents (58), twice as many as due to accidental drowning, submersion or suffocation and 56 more than those caused by accidental falls, which according to data is the second leading external cause of unnatural death.

In the early 1980s, suicides in the province did not exceed 100. The figures fluctuated until the beginning of the 2000s, and since then, with slight ups and downs, they have continued to rise. Nevertheless, the figure for 2022 represents a slight decrease compared to 2021, when the highest number of suicides in the province reached 198.

Experts point out that the actual figure could be higher. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the percentage of suicides masquerading as accidents or death from undetermined causes is between 20 and 25 per cent.

The report added: ‘Suicide prevention has not been adequately addressed because of a lack of awareness of the importance of suicide as a public health problem and because of the taboo in many societies that prevents it from being openly discussed.’

According to the study The Mental Health Situation In Spain, carried out over the course of 2022, around 15 per cent of Spaniards have had suicidal thoughts or attempted suicide at some point. ‘Talking about suicide does not kill, what kills is ignoring it,’ say the experts.