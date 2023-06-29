Underground Grooves: Cueva de Nerja Music Festival To Kick Off This Week

By Betty Henderson • 29 June 2023 • 13:56

The event has been in the works for months now. Photo credit: Fundación Cueva de Nerja

THE legendary Cueva de Nerja music festival is set to kick off its 62nd anniversary this week.

The music festival which runs until Saturday, August 12 will host a variety of artists who will grace the town with incredible performances.

This year’s festival has an exciting lineup of 15 acts who will take to the stage on separate dates at the Manuel del Campo Auditorium, just a stone’s throw away from the magnificent and historic Nerja Cave.

The festival begins this week with a performance this Friday, June 30. The show will be a farewell performance by the beloved Argentine musical comedy group, Les Luthiers, as they bid goodbye to their European fans with their sensational tour, ‘Más Tropiezos De Mastropiero’.

The artists taking part in this year’s event are all popular on the national music scene including María Peláe who will perform on Friday, July 7, Diana Navarro on Saturday, July 8, and María José Llergo on Friday, July 14, who is also a recipient of the prestigious Goya Award for Best Original Song.

Tickets to the festival are still available and can be purchased online here.