Academy Award-Winning Hollywood Legend Passes Away Aged 89

By Chris King • 30 June 2023 • 16:35

Credit: EWN

Alan Arkin, the Oscar-nominated actor and Hollywood legend, passed away this Thursday, June 29 at the age of 89, at his home in Carlsbad, California.

In a statement, his sons Adam, Matthew, and Anthony wrote: “Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed”, according to variety.com.

During a glittering film, television, and stage career that spanned an incredible 70 years, Arkin appeared in some of the most memorable screen gems of all time.

His collection of accolades included an Academy Award, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, a British Academy Film Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a Tony Award.

He picked up an Academy Award in 2007

In 2007, the highlight of his work was surely picking up the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in ‘Little Miss Sunshine’. At the age of 72, Arkin became the sixth-oldest actor to receive that award.

A BAFTA came his way for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in the same film. In the comedy-drama, he played the role of a foul-mouthed grandfather with a taste for snorting heroin, opposite a fine cast that included Toni Collette, Paul Dano, Greg Kinnear, Steve Carell, and Abigail Breslin.

Accepting the iconic golden statuette on February 25, 2007, he told those assembled. “More than anything, I’m deeply moved by the open-hearted appreciation our small film has received, which in these fragmented times speaks so openly of the possibility of innocence, growth, and connection”.

Not contented with acting on the big screen, Alan Arkin turned his hand to the stages of Broadway. He picked up the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Play nomination in 1975 for directing Neil Simon’s ‘The Sunshine Boys’.

To list his credits would be an arduous task indeed, such is his CV. Among the films that Arkin appeared in are ‘The Russians Are Coming’ in 1967, and ‘The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter’ in 1969, both of which he received Oscar nominations for.