Alicante Airport Earns Yet Another Massive Award

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 30 June 2023 • 16:00

UPDATE: Gatwick Airport reopens after investigations Image: DragunovPlane Shutterstock.com

The Costa Blanca airport has been inundated with praise and awards in recent times and they can now add the accessibility award to their collection.

A judging board and panel have voted that the Alicante-Elche airport is the most accessible in the whole of Europe, which is a huge feat to have achieved and will likely see more people with disabilities travel to this region of Spain.

It was only three months ago that the airport was declared as the best in Europe in the category of 12-15 million passengers passing through per year, they are now showing they cater to everyone’s needs and want everyone to have an enjoyable experience in their terminal.

The Alicante-Elche airport is the fifth busiest airport in Spain, which is perhaps not a surprise when so many people – mainly Brits – fly into the airport every year to soak up the sun in Benidorm, or even visit their homes abroad.

Alicante-Elche most accessible airport in Europe

This particular award was handed to Alicante-Elche airport by the Airports Council International for its work and commitment the terminal a lot more accessible for people with a disability and those with reduced mobility.

Director of the airport – Laura Navarro – received the award on behalf of the terminal earlier this week at the prestigious General Assembly of ACI Europe/World 2023, which is widely seen as the most important event in the world for airports and the entire aviation industry.

Airport operation Aena revealed what the board decided counted toward Alicante-Elche receiving this impressive award, and it’s because they have ‘made a permanent effort, beyond the minimum accessibility requirements established by EU regulations.’

Second award in just a few weeks

Some of these above-mentioned measures that have been brought into place at Alicante-Elche are as follows: The creation of specific lanes for those with reduced mobility in different security controls, implementation of a loading area for electric wheelchairs and the development of apps that are used to by the visually impaired to help them get around the airport.

It’s certainly a feather in the cap of the Spanish airport as it shows despite their smaller size compared to others across Europe, they are looking to make a difference for their local residents and holidaymakers coming to enjoy their country.