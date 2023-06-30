DGT Expects Nearly 5 Million Road Trips This Weekend

By John Ensor • 30 June 2023 • 13:22

Huge volume of traffic Credit: DGT

The Spanish traffic authority (DGT) is bracing itself for this weekend which will see a massive increase of vehicles on the roads as Spain’s first batch of summer holidays get underway.

This Friday, June 30 at 3:00 pm, Operation Exit will officially begin, which will last until Midnight on Sunday, July 2, with the DGT anticipating 4,500,000 road trips, writes 20minutos.

Spanish Summer Holidays

The summer season sees the population take to the roads as they seek to get away from it all and relax, but this puts traffic authorities under extra pressure with an estimated 45.6 million trips in July and a staggering 49.3 million trips expected for the month of August.

To combat the increased volume of road trips, the DGT has prepared special measures for the regulation and control of traffic. These operations will take place during all summer weekends and will intensify at the beginning of each month.

Operation Exit

The First Summer Operation, as it is known, will begin today, from June 30 to July 2, the DGT forecasts that there will be some 4,500,000 road trips.

The measures will also continue throughout the months of July and August. there is also the August 1 Operation which will cover the period between July 28 and August 1, with an estimated 45.6 million journeys.

This will be followed up by the August 15 operation, which runs from August 11 to 15, where a predicted 49.3 million trips will be made.

Finally, the Return Operation, which includes the days from August 31 to September 3.

Disruption of traffic on the roads

In summer there is an increase in long-distance trips on weekdays and especially weekends and there is an increase in traffic on the roads that connect towns with coastal tourist areas, especially in Mediterranean destinations such as Barcelona and Valencia, or from the south, such as Malaga and Cadiz.

This year, a record number of officers from the National Police and Guardia Civil, a total of 156,453 agents, will be deployed. This will be combined with fixed and mobile speed control cameras, helicopters, drones, cameras and camouflaged vans to control the use of mobile phones and seat belts.

To further ease traffic congestion there are plans for reversible and additional lanes. Road works will be halted and the holding of sports events will also be limited.

New Rules For Accidents And Breakdowns

As of July 1, it will no longer be mandatory to place warning triangles on motorways and dual carriageways in the event of an accident or breakdown, a measure that aims to reduce deaths from being run over on these roads.

Instead, drivers will have to carry the V-16 light signal in their car, an orange flashing device placed on the hood of the vehicle and which replaces the traditional triangle.

However, this measure is not removed from all roads, since on conventional roads drivers must continue to carry this badge on their vehicles and place it on the road in the event of a breakdown or accident.