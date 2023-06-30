Estepona In Malaga Records 42°C On The Day The Heatwave Was Forecast To End In Spain

By Chris King • 30 June 2023 • 4:30

Image of a thermometer showing a high temperature. Credit: Ed Connor/Shutterstock.com

One day after the heatwave in Spain was forecast to end, thermometers hit 42°C in the Costa del Sol town of Estepona.

AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, had predicted that the hot weather would come to an end this Thursday, June 29, but there was no sign of that happening.

The temperature of 42°C registered at 6:10 pm in Estepona was the highest in all of Andalucia. Coin was not far behind though, with the inland municipality recording 41.3°C degrees at 7 pm, according to malagahoy.es.

Despite the lack of a heat warning, Álora reached 39.5°C

In the municipality of Álora, the mercury hit 39.5°C at 3 pm, despite AEMET not issuing any heat warning for the Guadalhorce Valley as it had done for the Western Costa del Sol and the Antequera region.

Both areas of the province went on alert for high temperatures at 1:00 pm, with the alert remaining in place until 9 pm. Values of 37/38°C were expected, but in some parts, they exceeded that.

Alpandeire and Cortes de la Frontera experienced 37.5°C, while they had 37.2°C in Antequera. Some areas had been warned to expect 37°C, but Fuente de Piedra only reached 36.2°C, with 35.5°C in Torremolinos, and 35.4°C in Benahavís.

The airport station of the Meteorological Centre in Malaga capital registered 31.7°C, while that of the airport hit 31.2°C, and that of the port remained below 30, at 29.6°C.

According to AEMET data, the highest temperature reached in the capital in June of last year was 28.1°C, while in July it was 32.9°C and in August 33°C.

Tiempo previsto en Andalucía, Ceuta y Melilla desde 29-06-2023 hasta 05-07-2023. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/3zCHJmsBfk pic.twitter.com/EDK4fhGI0l — AEMET_Andalucía (@AEMET_Andalucia) June 29, 2023

Friday, June 30

After a day of suffocating heat in Malaga, a drop in temperatures is predicted on Friday, June 29, when the wind changes to blow from the East.

The AEMET weather forecast shows that in the early hours of tomorrow it will still be quite hot in the interior and on the western coast. With the arrival of easterly winds, values will decrease during the afternoon.

Skies will be slightly cloudy or clear in the interior and there will be intervals of low clouds and mists, without ruling out mists on the coast.

The forecast for the weekend

Looking ahead to the weekend, maximum temperatures are expected to remain around 29°C, a value more typical of the time of year. Minimums however will stay quite high, possibly above 23°C in coastal areas.

Inland temperatures will also remain high, especially in the regions of Antequera and Valle del Guadalhorce. In Antequera, the highs could drop to 34°C on Friday and on the weekend, to around 32-33°C. In short, the weekend will bring milder and more usual summer temperatures.