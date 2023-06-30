Full Steam Ahead: Rincon De La Victoria’s Tourist Train Embarks On Scenic Journey

By Betty Henderson • 30 June 2023 • 19:40

All on board! Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Rincón de La Victoria

ALL on board! Rincon de La Victoria’s iconic tourist train returned on Thursday, June 28 with a brand-new route around the town.

Members of the local council joined forces with figures in the tourism industry, including the tour operators and tourist train drivers to welcome the train back to the town.

This is the second year that Rincon de La Victoria has had the tourist attraction, thanks to a successful inaugural year in 2022. Last year, the train was used by more than 15,237 passengers.

The town’s Mayor, Francisco Salado headed out to see the train as it made its first journey on Thursday and praised it as an alternative and immersive experience, offering tourists the chance to see the town from a different point of view, on the rails.

Salado also spoke about the benefits of the train for the town’s vibrant tourism industry, highlighting the unique form of transport which sets the destination apart from other nearby towns or cities with tourist buses.

Luis Miguel Labrado, the Director of Operations at City Sightseeing Malaga welcomed the mayor and the Councillor for Tourism Antonio José Martín for their visit to see the train on Thursday.

He explained that while the train is a form of transport, it is also a chance for tourists or locals to discover more about Rincon de La Victoria thanks to his knowledgeable staff.

The route

This year’s train route boasts eight different stops throughout the town, including stops near the Iglesia de Cala del Moral and a new stop at Villa Antiopa historical site.

The train also passes along the town’s coastline, allowing visitors to take in the sights from the comfort of their seats.

Further details

This year, the train operates from Monday to Sunday, from 10am until 3pm. On Fridays and Saturdays, the company operates an extended timetable with the train reopening from 8pm until 1am, offering night time tours of the town.

Tickets for the train ride cost €6 for adults and €4 for children. Concessions are available for local residents, adult tickets cost €4 and children’s tickets cost €3. Packages are also available, allowing visitors to explore other sites for discounted prices.