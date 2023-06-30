Malaga’s Beaches Hit By ‘Minigalera’ With Gusts Of Up To 50 km/h

By Chris King • 30 June 2023 • 20:38

Image of a Spanish flag blowing. Credit: Millenius/Shutterstock.com

A sudden change in the direction of the wind saw Malaga’s beaches hit by gusts of up to 50 km/h this Friday, June 30.

Bathers along the Costa del Sol coastline were taken by surprise this morning when the strong gusts of wind appeared without warning at around 10 am.

Although the episode lasted barely two hours, it was long enough for clouds of sand to be raised into the air, with beach umbrellas and chairs blown away, according to malagahoy.es.

As a result, cooler temperatures have been established after the intense heat that affected Malaga province over the last few days.

Tiempo previsto en Andalucía, Ceuta y Melilla desde 30-06-2023 hasta 06-07-2023. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/3zCHJmsBfk pic.twitter.com/MS3dalXNoU — AEMET_Andalucía (@AEMET_Andalucia) June 30, 2023

Strong winds affected towns all along the Malaga coastline

According to data recorded by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, in Malaga province, the east wind produced gusts of up to 55 km/h in some parts of the coast.

Estepona registered gusts of 50 km/h, Marbella saw 43 km/h, with 45 km/h in Manilva, 28 km/h in Torremolinos, 46 km/h in Algarrobo, and 31 km/h in Nerja.

Why do minigaleras occur?

According to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, today’s phenomenon is called a ‘minigalera’. It is more common in the Bay of Biscay region the experts explained, but it can sometimes occur in the Alboran Sea.

This unusual weather event is a strong wind storm that usually occurs in summer. It appears suddenly and is preceded by a calm, even hot environment.

As the meteorologists explained, the event develops when winds from the west – which are usually dry – suddenly turn to blow from the east.

These are more humid winds which enter with great intensity, causing an immediate sudden drop in temperature. As a result, a minigalera occurs during the transition period where the hot air mass mixes with the humid one.

After reaching 42°C yesterday, the town of Estepona witnessed a significant drop in temperatures. From one day to the next, values fell by around 8°C.

Saturday, July 1

The month of July will begin with more easterly winds, keeping temperatures at lower levels than the last few days. Values are expected to remain between 28-30°C maximum in the coastal areas, while Antequera and Ronda could reach 33°C.

AEMET forecasts slightly cloudy skies, except for intervals of low morning clouds on the coast. Some drizzle is not ruled out it added.

Minimum temperatures will remain unchanged, and could even fall in the interior. The maximums will decrease on the coast, without changes in the interior.

Sunday, July 2

Sunday will begin with little cloudy or clear skies, except for low clouds and morning mists on the Axarquía coast. Maximum temperatures are expected to rise on the coast, leaving the rest unchanged. Light east component winds will predominate.