By Anna Ellis • 30 June 2023 • 10:53

MSC Cruises reaffirms its commitment to Alicante. Image: Alicante City & Beach.

MSC Cruises have confirmed it will maintain its operations for the next two years.

The general director of MSC Cruises, Fernando Pacheco, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to Alicante as its base port and announced that it will maintain its operations in 2024 and 2025.

Pacheco has assured that in 2024 the same number of boarding and disembarking operations will be maintained in Alicante which is around thirty but he has also left the door open to scale up operations.

In addition, he added that within a month the shipping company will present the cruise schedule for 2025 that will also maintain a similar number of operations with Alicante as the base port.

MSC Cruises also announced an exceptional departure for one of its ships from Alicante to Sharm el-Sheikh, in Egypt, which will depart on November 4 with a return by air.

MSC Cruises chose Alicante as its base port in 2022 and after the good results, it has doubled its operations for this year. Thanks largely to this commitment, the prospects for 2023 in terms of cruise tourism are record-breaking with 87 stopovers that will bring nearly 200,000 cruise passengers to Alicante.

Cruise ships are organised much like floating hotels, with a complete hospitality staff in addition to the usual ship’s crew. It is not uncommon for the most luxurious ships to have more crew and staff than passengers

As of December 2021, there were 323 cruise ships operating worldwide, with a combined capacity of 581,200 passengers.

Cruising has become a major part of the tourism industry, with an estimated market of $29.4 billion per year, and over 19 million passengers carried worldwide annually as of 2011.

The industry’s rapid growth saw nine or more newly built ships catering to a North American clientele added every year since 2001, as well as others servicing European clientele until the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 saw the entire industry all but shut down.

As of 2023, the world’s largest passenger ship is Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas, which surpassed its predecessor, Symphony of the Seas.