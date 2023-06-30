Organised Crime Boss Arrested In Spain

By John Ensor • 30 June 2023 • 9:49

Europol assists investigation. Credit: Europoleuropa.eu

A Joint investigation of Spanish and French authorities has led to the arrest of the leader of a ‘Thieves in Law’ network.

In a report from Europol, June 28, details have emerged that 28 arrests have been made in Spain and France along with the crime boss himself

In a multi-force operation supported by Europol, the French National Police (Police Nationale) and the Spanish National Police (Policía National) have taken down a large criminal network, who called themselves ‘Thieves in Law.’

The crime organisation was involved in aggravated property crime, racketeering, extortion and money laundering. The investigation also uncovered the theft and sale of stolen merchandise, the smuggling of tobacco and the laundering of criminal assets.

The investigation has been ongoing since November 2020, with Spanish and French police focusing on members of the ‘Thieves in law’ criminal structure. the inquiry uncovered an extensive Armenian criminal organisation based in France and Spain and led by a kingpin based in Spain.

The money laundering was mostly carried out in Spain, via car mechanics and a caviar import store in Barcelona. Europol supported the operation and facilitated the information exchange and coordinated operational meetings. Europol also deployed experts to the field to provide investigators with technical expertise.

This culminated in police action on June 19 an 20, with a total of 38 houses searched in Spain and France, including locations in Barcelona, Lloret del Mar, Valencia and Alcassar.

A total of 28 arrests were made, including the head of illegal operations, who had been well protected by the gang’s members.

Police also seized, 16 luxury watches (one valued at €39,000), eight vehicles, six weapons with ammunition, one bullet-proof vest, two GPS detection devices, over €60,000 in cash as well as numerous mobile phones and electronic devices.

The network contained many members of Armenian and Georgian origin and was highly professional in its structure, with stringent codes of conduct that protected the leader.

The leader of the network is now detained in Spain awaiting further actions against him.