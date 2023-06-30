President Macron Attends Elton John’s Paris Farewell Concert While Riots Grip France

By Chris King • 30 June 2023 • 17:44
Image of French President Emmanuel Macron.
Credit: Victor Velter/Shutterstock.com
French President Emmanuel Macron has come under scrutiny after being seen at an Elton John concert while his country is ravaged by riots.
The British rocker was performing in the Accor Arena on the first night of the European leg of his huge farewell tour last night, Wednesday, June 29.
Elton’s husband David Furnish posted images on Instagram that were taken backstage of Macron and his wife Brigitte alongside the two of them, according to Sky News.
While he was enjoying the gig, his country was gripped by violent rioting after a 17-year-old boy was shot dead by a police officer at around 8:15 pm in the Paris suburb of Nanterre last Tuesday 27.
According to Le Parisien, the incident occurred after French motorcycle cops attempted to pull over a yellow Mercedes that was observed breaking certain traffic rules.
The car was eventually found to have been driven by a French-Algerian driver, later identified as Naël M. He was subsequently shot and killed by a policeman after he failed to stop.
As a result of the shooting, large crowds stormed the streets of Nanterre in protest against the killing. Riot police were deployed to deal with the angry crowd after they started throwing fireworks and setting fire to vehicles, with tear gas being fired in response.
With the violence escalating, Macron has come under increasing pressure to bring the situation under control. All bus and tram services will be suspended at night across France in the government’slatest move to control the rioting, as reported by Sky News.
Quelle tristesse 😭 France 🇫🇷 is burning 🔥 Never thought I will see this in France. What a sad 😢 scenario we are witnessing. Really heartbreaking 💔#Emeute #France #FranceProtests #Paris #Nael #Nanterre #FranceRiots pic.twitter.com/QyTdDeaFYH
— Santosh Gupta (@santoshskm) June 30, 2023
Speaking with France 24 today, Patrick Jarry, the mayor of Nanterre told them: “I say it once again: there is a feeling of injustice. That’s a feeling that is shared by many people where I live. At this point, we are trying to de-escalate the violence”.
🔴🇫🇷 "I say it once again: there is a feeling of injustice. That's a feeling that is shared by many people where I live," says #Nanterre Mayor Patrick Jarry.
"At this point, we are trying to de-escalate the violence" 👇 #Nahel pic.twitter.com/F1BZOT5KiH
— FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) June 30, 2023
Cities across the country experienced rioting. Video footage posted online from Marseille, showed the largest public library in the city in flames. It reportedly contained historic books dating back many centuries.
🚨🇫🇷 Rebels in France burned the largest public library in the city of Marseille.#Nanterre #France #Banlieues #Paris #emeutes #Nahel #nael #Marseille pic.twitter.com/CJBv3jrQZq
— Eren 𝕮🇹🇷 (@Eren50855570) June 30, 2023
Looters were recorded emptying stores in Nanterre’s Rosny2 shopping centre. In the city of Strasbourg, tear gas filled the streets and a police car was filmed being attacked its equipment being stolen by rioters. Similarly, an Apple store was looted in the city.
Macron has reportedly threatened to deploy larger numbers of police and riot cops in an attempt to quell the trouble.
Riots in #France enter its third day after the killing of 17-year-old teenager of north-African origin at a traffic stop by a #police officer in #Nanterre.#Macron said more police will be deployed.#Paris pic.twitter.com/4SUxHY29jO
— Tarm News (@TarmNews) June 30, 2023
