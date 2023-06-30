This Is How Many Years You Spend On Social Media

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 30 June 2023 • 18:20

Image - Chinnapong/shutterstock

The world-famous news outlet Al Jazeera has revealed some damning statistics on the average amount of time a person spends aimlessly scrolling on social media.

Ever since the introduction of social media and apps on our phones, people have simply become obsessed with them and many now base what they do and when they do things to ensure they can show off on social media to their friends and followers.

It’s said that almost 60% of the entire world population are now active and using social media platforms, with the typical sure reportedly spending in excess of two hours on their phones or tablets just scrolling up and down.

There are now so many different kinds of social media platforms to cater for everyone’s needs and wants, but it’s still one of the old-school classics that reigns king as the most used and that is Facebook which can boast an impressive 2.96 billion users per month.

60% of the world is using Social Media

After Facebook though the competition is very close and competitive with YouTube boasting 2.52 billion users per month, whereas WhatsApp and Instragm boast 2 billion users every single month.

On average, users spend 2.5 hours on social media which is a lot of time given that some people will likely spend the majority of their days at work and possibly not on their phones, meaning they are waiting time at home.

While 2.5 hours doesn’t seem like a lot per day and it won’t obviously be all at once meaning people spread out their usage, however, when it’s all added up the total becomes scarily high.

People will spend 5.5 years of their life on Social Media platforms

According to DataReportal, it all adds up to the average user of social media consuming 864 hours of content per year, which adds up to a huge 36 days, so people are spending more than a month on social media and when it comes to over a lifetime span, some people can spend a worrying 5.5 years just sat on social media.

It’s a daming study that has been done by the data giants and should be one that makes people sit up and realise how pointless it is to spend hours scrolling as life aimlessly passes so many people by and it’s gone before they even know it having missed several memories and opportunities to explore their life and the world.