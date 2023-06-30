By Aaron Hindhaugh • 30 June 2023 • 18:00

Travis Scott 'absolutely devastated' after festival deaths. Image - Wiki

US rapper Travis Scott has managed to avoid any criminal charges by a Texas court who have decided he was not responsible for a huge crush at his AtsroeWorld concert.

The rapper launched the festival just for himself off the back of his huge AstroWorld album with Live Nation helping to organise and set up the festival which ended up being a deadly disaster in US music history.

Scott was performing on stage and getting the crowd very excited and hyped up with his upbeat and high-tempo rap music which saw huge mosh pits occur and many surges towards the stage in excitement to get a closer look and sing with Scott.

It was back in 2018 when Scott performed at Astroworld it all went very well and a sold-out crowd certainly getting their money’s worth as Scott was seen climbing high-rise objects while singing popular songs, but then everything took a turn for the worst.

The tragedy left thousands of people with injuries, mainly because the event had been over-soled meaning that space was not something on offer to anyone at the event, but even more unfortunate was that 10 people were killed.

Travis Scott avoids criminal charges

Post-concert and when news started to emerge about those deaths, Scott was said to be devastated about what happened at one of his very own events, but may not have felt the same once he left the stage and in the coming days as people filed for billions of dollars worth of compensation.

While Scott apparently didn’t know the full extent of what was happening – which is why he kept on performing on stage – but the fact that people have said there were lifeless bodies being passed through and on top of the crowd would have given him a pretty good hint.

10 deaths not enough to convict Scott

Despite everything that occurred, Scott has avoided all criminal charges from a grand jury in Texas, with the rapper’s lawyer claiming it was ‘a great relief’ to the popular singer.

Scott’s lawyer has admitted that his client never encourage people to push forward and create moshpits and that fans did that on their own accord, so no blame can be put towards the world-famous rapper.