Women Allowed To Bathe Topless In Public Swimming Pools in Catalonia This Summer

By Chris King • 30 June 2023 • 0:57

Image of a ladder to enter a swimming pool. Credit: Wavemedia / Shutterstock.com

Women will be allowed to go topless in public swimming pools this Summer in the Catalonia region of Spain.

After receiving a number of complaints for ‘discrimination’ last year, the Generalitat will allow women to go topless in public swimming pools this Summer in the Catalonia region.

That is not the only regulation to be passed. Muslim women will also be allowed to wear their full-length swimsuits, or ‘burkinis’ in these facilities.

“I would go topless, of course I would, but they have told me to cover up many times, also in municipal swimming pools”, one young woman is reported as saying by es.euronews.com.

Another commented: “In the end, everyone should have the freedom to show themselves as they want, and that’s fine. Just as it is normal on the beach, it is also normal at the pool”.

The Generalitat received discrimination complaints in 2022

During the summer of 2022, the Government of Catalonia received several complaints of discrimination from users of its public swimming pools.

As a result, it was decided that a letter should be circulated to all the town halls in the region in which these aspects were highlighted, with other points also emphasised.

The text informed the officials in each municipality that breastfeeding should be allowed. Under no circumstances should any persons be prohibited entrance due to their ethnic origin – which it is believed possibly happened in the past with racialised groups of young people or Roma families.

A ban on burkinis was approved in France

Elsewhere in Europe, the swimsuit ban remains a contentious issue. In France, dozens of resort towns tried to ban the burkini. Last year, the country’s highest legal body confirmed a ban on this garment in public swimming pools.

Similar complaints of discrimination led to the authorities in Germany allowing women to bathe topless in public swimming pools last year.

New legislation was passed in the city of Berlin in March 2022, after one woman raised the issue after she had been prohibited from sunbathing topless in one of the capital’s open-air facilities.