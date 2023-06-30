Yacht Found Adrift Off Ireland With No One Aboard

By John Ensor • 30 June 2023 • 17:16

Stock image of yacht Credit: Nikiforov Alexander/Shutterstock.com

A yacht was discovered off the coast of Ireland yesterday which upon being searched was found to be deserted.

On Thursday, June 29 a missing yacht was found off the coast of Cork, Ireland, but tragically its skipper Duncan Lougee was not to be found, reports CorkBeo.

Missing Yacht Discovered

The boat was sighted around 120 kilometres drifting aimlessly off the coast of East Cork. Upon investigation by the Coast Guard yesterday, sadly no one was found on board. Lougee had set off from England and had remained uncontactable for 10 days.

The vessel had set off from Plymouth and was already seven days overdue from its expected arrival into west Cork. Yesterday the Irish Coast Guard was alerted to a sighting of the missing Minke yacht.

A Coast Guard helicopter R117, based in Waterford was rallied to the boat’s location, about 75 miles South-East of Ballycotton. Upon arrival, a crew member from R117 boarded the vessel and searched for signs of life.

A visual check confirmed that the missing sailor, Duncan Lougee, was nowhere on board. The operation comes under the jurisdiction of the UK Search and Rescue Region, which is currently coordinating the search.

The vessel had departed from Plymouth on June 18 and was supposed to arrive at Baltimore Haven on June 22, a distance of about 250 nautical miles. Apart from Monday, June 19, which was the last time the boat was spotted in the south of England, the boat had seemingly disappeared.

The missing sailor had been taking part in the ‘Jester Challenge,’ a single-handed event for Plymouth to Baltimore via the Isles of Scilly. It has been reported that all other participants have been accounted for.

Announcement From Jester Challenge

The Jester Challenge website posted an announcement: ‘After five days of intense search of the Celtic Sea and its periphery by the UK and Irish coastguards, and after five days of intense anguish for Duncan Lougee’s family and friends, Minke was finally located yesterday afternoon. . . After an initial investigation by a helicopter from the Irish coastguard, the UK authorities took over, sending a helicopter and a lifeboat to retrieve Minke.’

The statement concluded: ‘Duncan, tragically, was no longer on board. When and how he had become parted from his much-loved Minke is yet to be determined. The investigations of the UK coastguard and the Devon and Cornwall Police continue. In the meantime the Jester Challenge community holds firm and sends its full support to Duncan’s nearest and dearest.