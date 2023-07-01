A Place in the Sun’s Laura Hamilton To Host New Dating Show

By John Ensor • 01 July 2023 • 22:19

Laura Hamilton. Credit: Laura Hamilton Official/Facebook.com

One of TV’s best-loved presenters, Laura Hamilton, has sparked rumours she has quit presenting A Place in the Sun.

On Friday, June 30, the 41-year-old presenter announced on social media that she was heading overseas to host a new show.

The mother of two first appeared on Channel 4’s award-winning programme A Place In The Sun on February 6, 2012, and has been a firm favourite with viewers ever since.

Laura’s New Show

But yesterday’s post started the rumour mill going that she had quit. She wrote: ‘So I am VERY excited that in just over a week’s time I will be heading to Barbados to present a new dating series…it will be on air in September!’

Many fans responded with messages of disappointment thinking the worst: ‘Are you leaving A Place in the Sun Laura?’ messaged one.

While another said: ‘I don’t like dating shows, but good luck will miss you on place in the sun.’

One person posted: ‘Stick with property sales, far more interesting and lucrative than a boring dating programme.’

Relief For A Place in The Sun Viewers

However, when asked if she would still be hosting the the show, Laura was quick to clear up the confusion: ‘yes! If you watch my stories and see my posts you will see I am!’

The announcement met with a mixed reception. Most wished her all the best in her new venture: ‘All the very best for the new show. What an amazing location as well. Absolutely stunning,’ was one typical response

However, another said: ‘Nooo! Would rather you were doing a new series of a place in the sun! Too many dating shows.’

Finally one cheeky male follower said: ‘Do people get a chance to date you Laura?! XX’

On Tuesday, June 27, the Television and Radio Industries Club (TRIC) awarded Best Daytime TV Show to A Place in the Sun, with fellow presenter Ben Hillman accepting the award and paying tribute to former presenter Jonnie Irwin.