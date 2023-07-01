Arsenal International Finally Signs New Contract Close
Trending:

A Place in the Sun’s Laura Hamilton To Host New Dating Show

By John Ensor • 01 July 2023 • 22:19

Laura Hamilton To host New Dating Show

Laura Hamilton. Credit: Laura Hamilton Official/Facebook.com

One of TV’s best-loved presenters, Laura Hamilton, has sparked rumours she has quit presenting A Place in the Sun.

On Friday, June 30, the 41-year-old presenter announced on social media that she was heading overseas to host a new show.

The mother of two first appeared on Channel 4’s award-winning programme A Place In The Sun on February 6, 2012, and has been a firm favourite with viewers ever since.

Laura’s New Show

But yesterday’s post started the rumour mill going that she had quit. She wrote: ‘So I am VERY excited that in just over a week’s time I will be heading to Barbados to present a new dating series…it will be on air in September!’

Many fans responded with messages of disappointment thinking the worst: ‘Are you leaving A Place in the Sun Laura?’ messaged one.

While another said: ‘I don’t like dating shows, but good luck will miss you on place in the sun.’

One person posted: ‘Stick with property sales, far more interesting and lucrative than a boring dating programme.’

Relief For A Place in The Sun Viewers

However, when asked if she would still be hosting the the show, Laura was quick to clear up the confusion: ‘yes! If you watch my stories and see my posts you will see I am!’

The announcement met with a mixed reception. Most wished her all the best in her new venture: ‘All the very best for the new show. What an amazing location as well. Absolutely stunning,’ was one typical response

However, another said: ‘Nooo! Would rather you were doing a new series of a place in the sun! Too many dating shows.’

Finally one cheeky male follower said: ‘Do people get a chance to date you Laura?! XX’

On Tuesday, June 27, the Television and Radio Industries Club (TRIC) awarded Best Daytime TV Show to A Place in the Sun, with fellow presenter Ben Hillman accepting the award and paying tribute to former presenter Jonnie Irwin.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

John Ensor

Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina. He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals. When he's not writing for EWN he enjoys gigging in a acoustic duo, looking after their four dogs, four chickens, two cats, and cycling up mountains very slowly.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading