Flamenco Fervour: Canillas de Aceituno’s ‘Antonio de Canillas’ Flamenco Singing Contest

By Betty Henderson • 01 July 2023 • 9:01

Unveiling the fabulous flamenco singing contest. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Canillas de Aceituno

CANILLAS de Aceituno will celebrate its traditional Andalucian heritage with a flamenco singing contest this summer.

Organisers from the Town Hall launched the sixth ‘Antonio de Canillas’ Flamenco Singing Contest on Monday, June 26. This competition aims to celebrate and nurture the spirit of flamenco within the town.

The contest pays homage to the acclaimed flamenco cantaor, Antonio Jiménez González, affectionately known as ‘Antonio de Canillas,’ who put the spotlight on Canillas de Aceituno.

All are welcome to enter, but must register before Wednesday, July 5. The qualifying rounds, open to the public for free, will take place from Friday, July 15.

During the launch ceremony, authorities announced that this year’s grand finale will take place on Thursday, August 10 during the town’s annual Flamenco Night. In addition to being recognised for their flamenco vocals, the deserving winner will also receive a prize of €2000.

To register or find more information, interested participants contact the organisers by email at ayuntamiento@canillasdeaceituno.es or send a written request to: VI Flamenco Singing Contest ‘Antonio de Canillas,’ Canillas de Aceituno City Council, Plaza de la Constitución, 22, 29716 Canillas de Aceituno.