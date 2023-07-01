Huelva University Offers €35 To Volunteers In Cannabis Study

By John Ensor • 01 July 2023 • 13:04

Image of a cannabis plant. Credit: CC/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

A university in Sevilla is looking for cannabis users as part of a study and is offering money for anyone willing to come forward.

The University of Huelva in Sevilla is searching for young people between the ages of 18 and 25 who have used cannabis in the last year, writes Nuis Diario, Saturday, June 1.

The university’s Department of Clinical and Experimental Psychology has launched the ‘Psicocann’ project which aims ‘to analyze what people who consume do to minimize the damage.’

Cash Incentive For Volunteers

The campaign has seen posters both in the capital of Huelva and in Sevilla which advertise how to participate in a questionnaire. It comes with a prize: an Amazon check worth €15.

When asked about the monetary prize, researcher Fermín Fernández Calderón, said that without an incentive it’s very difficult to get enough people to participate. He added ‘But it’s very common for us to compensate participants for spending their time with us.’

Although there are people who collaborate ‘altruistically,’ Fermín argues that ‘when someone has to travel to the university, for example, for an interview’ their travel costs have to be taken into account.

Willing volunteers could receive €35 in total, ‘€15 for each face-to-face meeting, of which there are two. And later, another €5 after a last online participation.’

Study Hopes To Minimise Risk To Cannabis Users

The Sevillian researcher, who has previously conducted other similar studies focusing on psychoactive substances such as alcohol, said ‘We are selecting a very diverse sample in terms of gender and age so that it is as representative as possible.’

The ‘Psicocann’ project is financed by the Ministry of Science and Innovation and the team that is working on it published a preliminary report in May of this year.

So far, a total of 466 people have already taken part in the first questionnaire. The researchers are hoping for around 605 participants in total.

With the data obtained, experts involved in the project intend to have useful information to develop policies that help reduce the risk of suffering harm from consuming.