Man Armed With Shotgun Barricades Himself Inside Burriana Home Before Taking His Own Life

A man armed with a shotgun barricaded himself inside a property in the Castellon town of Burriana this Friday, June 30, before finally taking his own life.
According to the 112 Emergency Services, the coordination centre received an alert at around midday informing the operator of the sound of shots being fired in a home located on Calle Islas Baleares de Burriana. Raised voices had also been heard, resembling a fight they added.
The caller also explained that they had observed a woman (presumably the man’s wife) and children leaving the address in question after the reported disturbance.
112 immediately deployed patrols from the Guardia Civil to the location after the caller suggested that there was possibly a man barricaded in the house armed with a shotgun, as reported by levante-emv.com.
A standoff subsequently took place between the man and the police officers. Finally, officers from the specialised Reserve and Security Group (GRS) appeared at the scene.
The surrounding area was cordoned off to prevent any members of the public from suffering potential injuries as the unit prepared to enter the building.
Tensions only escalated when residents mistook the sound of the GRS officers storming the house for gunshots. After accessing the property, they verified that the man was alone inside and that he had taken his own life.
Today’s incident bore many similarities to another event which took place on the first Friday of June, also in Burriana. On that occasion, an armed man provoked moments of great tension in the town after he threatened to shoot children who were playing in the playground of the Pare Vilallonga school opposite his home.
Police officers cordoned off the area and evacuated people out of the building from where the man – who was known to have a criminal record – had threatened a group of children by pointing a weapon from a window.
According to eyewitnesses, the man was allegedly upset at the noise the kids were making. He was subsequently arrested and taken into custody.
