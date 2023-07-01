Police Recommend Five-Second Test to Keep Your Pets Safe this Summer

By John Ensor • 01 July 2023 • 15:18

5 second test. Credit: Policia Nacional/Twitter.com

Spain’s National Police have taken to Twitter to issue a warning and to advise something that all pet owners can do to ensure the safety of their animals during the hot summer months.

Most people enjoy high summer temperatures, although care must be taken when temperatures soar. However, pets can suffer so much more, so it is essential to think about them and their well-being.

Police Advice For Pets

The issue of pet safety is a serious matter so much so that the National Police have posted a Twitter message this week for all pet owners to ensure animals do not get hurt. And the test they advise only takes five seconds.

Besides wearing a fur coat, it is good to remember that dogs and cats don’t wear shoes and, can therefore suffer burns and injuries to the pads of their paws due to the heat of the road or asphalt.

The pads of a dog’s paws are very sensitive and susceptible to cuts, wounds, and burns. In addition, it is the part of the body where the dog perspires, so taking care is most important.

The National Police, through Twitter, advised: ‘For those of you who have pets, it is important that you know this advice with high temperatures.

‘Put the back o your hand on the ground and if you can’t stand the heat for five seconds, your dog won’t be able to.’

If this is the case, look for a shady spot or grassy place to walk our canine friends without the risk of damaging their paws.

Summer-time tips to keep you dog safe and cool

Pay close attention to the time you walk your dog. Consider if it may be safer to go for a gentle walk very early or late in the evening when the temperature has significantly reduced.

Water

If you’re out and about with your dog, make sure you always have a bottle of water and a bowl for them to drink from.

Heat Stroke

Heatstroke in a dog can be fatal. It can happen even from just sitting out in hot weather. Signs of heatstroke include: Heavy panting, lethargy, confusion or loss of coordination, drooling or foaming at the mouth, vomiting or diarrhoea, shaking or weakness and seizures.

If you think your dog has heatstroke, act fast: Move the dog to a cool, put them on top of a cool wet towel or in the breeze of a fan, allow the dog to drink small amounts of cool water, pour cool water over the dog’s feet, ears and head.

Never use ice or very cold water as this can cause shock, Gradually start to move cool water over their body but not too much that they start shivering.

Regular Grooming

Regular grooming or clipping will keep your dog’s coat clean, free of knots, and can even help them keep cool.