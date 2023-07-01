Russian Secret Services Thwart Suspected Assassination Attempt To Blow Up Vladimir Putin

By Chris King • 01 July 2023 • 20:31

Image of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: Harold Escalona/Shutterstock.com

A suspected assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin was allegedly foiled by members of his secret services.

According to reports, explosives were found to have been placed in a barge underneath a bridge crossing the Moskva River in Moscow. Putin’s motorcade was scheduled to pass over this location.

A post on the VChK-OGPU Telegram channel claimed that the Russian secret services (FSB and FSO) had thwarted a suspected planned attempt on the President’s life.

Putin was due to attend an event at Moscow’s World Trade Centre

Putin attended the Strong Ideas for New Time by the Russian Agency of Strategic Initiative at Moscow’s World Trade Centre yesterday, Friday, June 30.

Videos subsequently appeared on the Telegram channel showing FSO divers searching the waters of the Moskva near the city’s Novoarbatsky Bridge. FSO officers were: ‘verifying information about the preparation of an assassination attempt on Putin with the help of explosives at the bottom of the river Moskva, placed from a barge’, said the post. ‘A duty officer from the Federal Security Service reported a suspicious barge under the bridge’, the message continued. It went on to explain that several divers later entered the water after ordering the suspicious barge to move: ‘due to the impending passage of the President’s motorcade over the bridge’. If this incident is true then it probably proved the recent stories about Putin’s paranoia following last weekend’s events involving the Wagner PMC. These heightened concerns about his safety have clearly led to increased levels of personal security. Two top Russian Generals have reportedly ‘vanished’ Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Wagner, is reportedly currently taking refuge in Belarus. Fears surround his well-being in light of what happened last weekend. Russia’s top two Generals are allegedly ‘missing’ following the Wagner uprising. According to the US news outlet CNN, they obtained documents that apparently showed General Surovikin was a secret VIP member of the mercenary group. At least 30 other military officers and intelligence personnel were also listed. General Gerasimov, the officer in charge of Putin’s war in Ukraine is the other high-ranking military man to have apparently ‘vanished’. The latter was one of two people named by Prigozhin when he announced his march on Moscow. He insisted that he wanted both Gerasimov and Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu to be handed over to face justice for the way they conducted themselves in the Ukrainian conflict.