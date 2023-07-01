Warning For Spanish Beaches With Arrival Of Fried Egg Jellyfish

By John Ensor • 01 July 2023 • 14:09

Fried Egg Jellyfish. Credit: Liutaurus Dirse/Creative Commons Attribution-Ahare Alike 3.0

Spanish authorities have warned about a distinct type of jellyfish that is becoming increasingly common along its coastline and beaches.

As the name suggests they look very similar to a fried egg and experts have warned their appearance is becoming more frequent around Spain, writes OK Diario, Saturday, June 1.

There have been numerous warnings about sea creatures recently but this year there is an alert about this new type of jellyfish, which up until now has not populated all the beaches of Spain in the same way.

However, with tourism being such an integral part of the Spanish economy, authorities are concerned about the proliferation of jellyfish. However, it is a wise move to get to know more about the ‘fried egg’ jellyfish and the area of Spain where they have arrived.

Where Are Fried Egg Jellyfish Found In Spain?

The term ‘fried egg jellyfish’ is used to describe the species Cotylorhiza tuberculata. These jellyfish are characterised by their large size and their striking similarity to a fried egg, complete with thin tentacles.

It has been reported that many bathers have been alarmed by their presence in the Mar Menor area, near Cartagena, where they are seen daily and in great quantity.

Authorities in Murcia have already raised the alarm, owing to the fact that many bathers have complained about the abundance of this particular jellyfish.

How Dangerous Are Fried Egg Jellyfish?

The good news for locals and tourists is that they are not dangerous to humans, since unlike other species, they do not have stinging tentacles. However, they are increasingly becoming a nuisance to bathers due to large numbers of them.

But why is it that the Mar Menor area has been full of the so-called fried egg jellyfish this summer? Experts put this down to a combination of factors. The most obvious of these is higher sea temperatures due to climate change and also the transparency of the sea which makes them more visible.

The Directorate General of Fisheries and the University of Murcia published a report on the Canal Mar Menor website, which also mentions that one of the measures that have been taken is the installation of ‘anti-jellyfish nets.’

On a positive note, according to a spokesperson of the Asociación de Naturalistas del Sureste (ANSE), the fried egg jellyfish is the type of animal that ‘is a good sign in terms of recovery of the ecosystem.’