Attempted Murder Investigation Launched After Rioters Drive Burning Car Into Home Of French Mayor

By Chris King • 02 July 2023 • 15:46

Image of riot police in Paris. Credit: Alexandros-Michailidis/ Shutterstock.com

A car was driven into the home of Vincent Jeanbrun, the mayor of the Paris suburb of L’Haÿ-les-Roses in Val-de-Marne, in the early hours of Sunday, July 2.

The ‘ram-raid’ incident occurred at around 1:30 am while the elected Les Républicains official was at the City Hall, ‘as he had been for the last three nights’, to deal with the urban violence that was taking place.

In a post on Twitter, he explained: ‘Last night, a milestone was reached in horror and ignominy. My home was attacked and my family was the victim of an assassination attempt. My determination to protect and serve the Republic is greater than ever. I will not back down. #PasPourRien #Emeutes’.

Cette nuit, un cap a été franchi dans l'horreur et l'ignominie. Mon domicile a été attaqué et ma famille victime d'une tentative d’assassinat. Ma détermination à protéger et servir la République est plus grande que jamais. Je ne reculerai pas. #PasPourRien #Emeutes ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/9HW1eAFCXN — Vincent Jeanbrun (@VincentJeanbrun) July 2, 2023

‘Attempting to protect them and escape the attackers, my wife and one of my children were injured,” he added. Vincent Jeanbrun denounced it as an ‘ assassination attempt of unspeakable cowardice’.

As a result, an investigation for attempted murder has been opened. The departmental service of the judicial police of Val-de-Marne was seized.

The Créteil public prosecutor explained

Speaking this morning, Stéphane Hardouin, the public prosecutor in Créteil, said: ‘Initial findings lead us to believe that the vehicle was launched to burn down the bungalow, given the obstacle (a low wall) that interrupted its path’. He also pointed to the discovery of: ‘an accelerant in a Coke bottle’.

Woken by the noise of the vehicle impacting the house, and then seeing the flames, the mayor’s wife took her two children and fled through the back garden, according to the prosecutor.

In her panic, the wife ‘injured her tibia, it’s a fairly serious injury and it could be broken’, Hardouin explained. According to the mayor’s office, she was hospitalised.

‘These facts will be linked to the degradations and abuses committed on the town hall of L’Haÿ-les-Roses’, emphasised the magistrate, referring to the events of the two previous nights.

The PM and Minister of the Interior visited the home today

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne visited the home this Sunday, accompanied by Gérald Darmanin, the Minister of the Interior, as reported by lemonde.fr.

She denounced what she called an ‘intolerable attack’, adding: ‘I want to tell all the elected officials that we will not let anything pass, and that for the perpetrators of the attack, we have asked for justice of the greatest firmness’.

Mr Darmanin voiced his ‘total support’ for the elected official and his family. ‘Significant means of the judicial police are deployed’, he specified, affirming that ‘the authors of these facts will answer for their heinous acts’.

Support was voiced by members of all political parties

Politicians from all parties joined in denouncing the incident on social media. ‘Dear @VincentJeanbrun your republican determination honours you. To attack the life of an elected official and that of his family is to attack the #Nation. Nothing justifies the horror of which you have been the victim this night: may Justice pass with firmness!‘, tweeted Gérard Larcher, the President of the Senate.

Cher @VincentJeanbrun votre détermination républicaine vous honore. S’en prendre à la vie d’un élu et à celle de sa famille c’est s’en prendre à la #Nation. Rien ne justifie l’horreur dont vous avez été victime cette nuit : que Justice passe avec fermeté ! https://t.co/6HpFNTvqXi — Gérard Larcher (@gerard_larcher) July 2, 2023

Yaël Braun-Pivet, the President of the National Assembly wrote: ‘Attempt on the life of an elected official, of his family: dread seized me this morning. Public engagement should never be synonymous with danger, neither for oneself nor for those one loves. By your side, Mayor. The Republic will not back down’.

Attenter à la vie d'un élu, de sa famille : l'effroi me saisit ce matin. L’engagement public ne devrait jamais être synonyme de danger, ni pour soi ni pour ceux que l’on aime. À vos côtés, Monsieur le Maire. La République ne reculera pas. https://t.co/gybsCHsNax — Yaël Braun-Pivet (@YaelBRAUNPIVET) July 2, 2023

b