Chelsea Owners Appoint Patrick Vieira As Coach Of Newly Purchased Ligue 1 Club Strasbourg

By Chris King • 02 July 2023 • 22:28

Image of Patrick Vieira. Credit: Simon Heseltine/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

French football legend Patrick Vieira has been appointed as the new coach of Ligue 1 club Strasbourg.

BlueCo, a consortium headed by Chelsea’s American owner Todd Boehly, recently completed a takeover of the French outfit. Vieira was unveiled this Sunday, July 2, as the new manager of Racing Club de Strasbourg Alsace.

He was unveiled in a tweet from the club this evening:

🤝 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐕𝐢𝐞𝐢𝐫𝐚 𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞́ 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢̂𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐫 𝐝𝐮 𝐑𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐥𝐮𝐛 𝐝𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐠 𝐀𝐥𝐬𝐚𝐜𝐞 Patrick Vieira (47 ans) s’est engagé aujourd’hui pour trois ans en faveur du Racing Club de Strasbourg Alsace, dont il devient l’entraîneur. « Je… pic.twitter.com/JH75bkXpKA — Racing Club de Strasbourg Alsace (@RCSA) July 2, 2023

Fabrizio Romano, the respected football transfer guru was among the first to report the news. He tweeted: ‘Signed, completed. Patrick Vieira has been appointed as new Strasbourg head coach. #Ligue1 Deal completed today following Chelsea owners’ takeover of Ligue1 side’.

Signed, completed. Patrick Vieira has been appointed as new Strasbourg head coach. 🔵✍🏻 #Ligue1 Deal completed today following Chelsea owners’ takeover of Ligue1 side. pic.twitter.com/KHeh9fFYAt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 2, 2023

Boehly and his associates clearly have faith in the former Arsenal, Juventus, Inter Milan and Manchester City star’s experience to push their new acquisition to achieve great things in Ligue 1 this coming season.

Vieira was fired as Crystal Palace manager in March

After the Premier League side endured an awful string of matches without a win, Vieira was fired as manager of Crystal Palace back in March.

The Eagles were heading for the relegation zone until the former England boss Roy Hodgson took the reins and guided them to safety in the top flight.

Prior to landing the job at Selhurst Park, the French midfield legend had spells in charge of New York City and Nice. ‘I am particularly happy to join Racing. I know the history and the identity of this club, the fervour it arouses, the importance it has for its territory, the land of football and passion’, said Vieira.

Strasbourg have not won Ligue 1 since 1979

Strasbourg last won a Ligue 1 title back in 1979. Thanks to the Chelsea connection, the French club could now see an injection of talent from Stamford Bridge.

Mauricio Pochettino has been busy in the transfer market and will have the option of allowing some of his younger players to cut their teeth in France. David Datro Fofana is likely to be one such player making the trip across the Channel according to The Sun.