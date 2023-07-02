Irish Tourist Arrested In Mallorca For Getting Drunk And Abandoning Her Young Daughter

By Chris King • 02 July 2023 • 16:30

A 45-year-old tourist of Irish origin was arrested by the National Police as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of child abandonment in the town of Manacor in Mallorca.

As reported by the force in a statement this Sunday, July 2, the incident occurred last Tuesday, June 27, while the woman was on holiday on the popular Balearic island.

The detainee arrived at a hotel in Mancor that same day with her five-year-old daughter. It was the first day of their holiday and she allegedly started consuming large amounts of alcohol in the hotel’s bar.

She reportedly drank beer all day

Apparently, the woman indulged in drinking only beer from the moment she arrived at the bar in the morning until the time she went to bed. Meanwhile, her child was cared for by other holidaymakers in the hotel who also had children.

According to witness reports given to the police, these tourists fed the girl, helped put sun cream on her, and watched over her while she went in the swimming pool, among other things.

Due to the large quantity of alcohol that she was consuming, the mother allegedly fell asleep on her sun lounger and at the table. Eventually, the hotel bar staff refused to continue serving her with any more drinks.

When the hotel stopped serving her she bought beer from a supermarket

In order to carry on drinking, she allegedly went to a supermarket across the street from the hotel where she purchased more beer and proceeded to consume it back in the hotel.

After being alerted by the concerned holidaymakers, police officers were deployed to the hotel. They went up to the woman’s room, who after a while, opened the door. She was allegedly in a drunken state and had trouble maintaining her balance.

When confronted with the facts of which she was accused, she denied them, but, the officers detected a strong smell of alcohol coming from her room.

As a result, they arrested her as the alleged perpetrator for the crime of abandonment of a child. Her daughter was transferred to a local care centre from where the girl’s father collected her the next day after flying to Mallorca from Ireland, as reported by 20minutos.es.