Mar Menor Restoration Project

By Catherine Mcgeer • 02 July 2023 • 22:40

Drone view of La Manga and Mar Menor. Image: Shutterstock/Alex Tihonovs

THE Spanish Ministry for Ecological Transition has unveiled a plan to reforest 651 hectares of land in the Mar Menor region, investing 22.5 million euros in the project. The initiative aims to enhance the “green belt” of Mar Menor, which is part of a broader strategy to restore ecosystems, prevent the influx of sediments and pollutants, and improve the natural environment and landscape.

The identified land stretches along the southern shore of Mar Menor, specifically in the city of Cartagena, adjacent to the towns of Los Urrutias, Los Nietos, and Mar de Cristal. The restoration project intends to reduce the entry of sediments, suspended solids, and agricultural nitrates into Mar Menor, creating buffer zones to mitigate the lagoon’s environmental impacts resulting from different land uses.

Over the course of three years, the restoration works will involve transforming the topography to resemble its historical state, characterised by terraced landscapes prevalent during rain-fed farming. Native plant species will be planted in the area as well. The Spanish government has allocated a total of €484 million to the Framework of Priority Actions for the Recovery of the Mar Menor, of which this project is a part.

The restoration efforts will focus on a 1,500-metre strip of land located between the agricultural and urban areas and Mar Menor. Hydrologically, the project will primarily target the Las Matildes and La Carrasquilla wadis, which transport water and various sediments to the lagoon. The project aims to reverse the land transformations resulting from intensive agriculture and maximise water runoff utilization by reviving the historical terracing practices.

The Ministry also aims to establish an ecological corridor, fostering environmental connectivity between Cabo de Palos, the Albujón wadi, and the Sierra Minera. The denaturalisation project seeks to enhance biodiversity, ecosystem services, and the landscape quality of the southern region of Mar Menor. Planting native species will help prevent the transport of sediments, particularly agricultural nitrates while promoting biodiversity.

The project aims to improve flood management through soil and sediment retention, runoff control, and hydrological correction measures. It also envisions creating spaces for agroecological experimentation, such as edible forests, and supporting traditional agriculture in the Campo de Cartagena.

Interested parties can submit their objections to the project by August 16. Following the environmental evaluation process, the land expropriation phase will commence. The Ministry is also engaging in negotiations with landowners for potential sale and purchase agreements.

https://www.miteco.gob.es/es/costas/temas/proteccion-costa/actuaciones-proteccion-costa/murcia/default.aspx