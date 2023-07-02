OUIGO Launches Initiative Offering Discounts On Train Tickets To Those Aged Over 30

By Chris King • 02 July 2023 • 19:37

Image of an Ouigo high-speed train. Credit: OUIGO.

OUIGO, the French high-speed train operator, has launched a new initiative aimed at people over 30 so that they can make their summer trips at a better price.

Through a promotion called ‘old and young’, the company is aiming at the sector that includes those aged over thirty, allowing them to enjoy discounts on the price of train tickets.

As a result, all those who purchase tickets from June 30 to July 15 will be able to do so with a 20 per cent discount as long as it is to travel from July 31 to September 2.

This latest allows passengers to travel to all the following destinations: Madrid, Zaragoza, Tarragona, Barcelona , ​​Valencia, Albacete and Alicante .

To take advantage of these discounts simply navigate to the OUIGO website and enter the code ‘VIEJOVEN’ at the end of the purchase. The only stipulation is that the user must be over 30 years of age.

The new OUIGO initiative aimed at people over 30 years of age complements the discounts offered by the company within the framework of the ‘Youth Summer’ program of the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda.

That scheme subsidizes 50 per cent of high-speed train tickets for young people between the ages of 18 and 30 intending to travel between June 15 and September 15.

OUIGO already operates three routes in Spain: Madrid-Zaragoza-Tarragona-Barcelona, ​​Madrid-Valencia, and Madrid-Albacete-Alicante. Its trains have already transported more than 6 million passengers since it began operating in Spain in May 2021.

In parallel, the company is in the testing phase for the authorization of rolling stock in Andalucia. The opening of this line is scheduled for the second half of 2024 and is designed to link Córdoba, Sevilla and Málaga with the capital.

It also hopes to take advantage of the recent arrival of high-speed rail lines in the Murcian region. OUIGO recently announced that it intends to incorporate new rail routes to the cities of Elche in Alicante province and also into Murcia , in the Levante region.