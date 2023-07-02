By Anna Ellis • 02 July 2023 • 13:01

Predictive report on tourism demand in the Valencian Community. Image: HOSBEC.

At the beginning of July, BigDataHosbec prepared a predictive report on how tourism demand will behave over the next two months.

All destinations in the Valencian Community were analysed by Hosbec’s tourism intelligence system and the data indicates that we region will exceed the figures for 2022 over the summer months.

The summer of 2022 is already a valid period for comparative analysis as it was the first summer free of restrictions, masks and any limitations to travel.

If we compare the forecasts with 2019, we only find that in July the forecast is still a little lower (-1.2 per cent), but the rest of the season also shows positive data and slight growth.

Moreover, this drop in July data has two clearly identified causes: firstly there is the electoral period, which will have an impact on the holiday calendar, and also there is the period of school exams that take place during the first two weeks of July, which especially affects family tourism.

Fede Fuster, president of HOSBEC, confirmed: “Bookings are currently at 80 per cent for July and verging on 90 per cent in August, with this forecast being practically uniform in Benidorm, as well as in the Costa Blanca, Valencia or Castellon.”

“However, the predictive models tell us that we will reach 89 per cent for the month of July as a whole, and very possibly bookings will be reactivated once the procedure for appointing polling station members, in which we are currently immersed, has been completed.”

In terms of crystallised bookings at the moment (those that are already effectively settled in the booking systems and many of them paid and confirmed), the 4-star superior hotels in Benidorm are the best performers in the statistics with almost 84 per cent of confirmed bookings, while the rest of the destinations in the Valencian Community are between 70 and 80 per cent.

In terms of economic values, the average room rates are between €160 on average in Benidorm, €175 on average in Castellón, €188 on average for the Costa Blanca, and over €200 in the province of Valencia.