Rioting Continues For A Fifth Night In Cities Across France

By Chris King • 02 July 2023 • 0:25

Image of riot police in Paris. Credit: Alexandros-Michailidis/ Shutterstock.com

Around 45,000 police officers were deployed on the streets of France this Saturday, July 1, in an effort to contain the rioting that has entered a fifth night.

Gérald Darmanin, the Minister of the Interior announced earlier in the day that extra reinforcements of riot police would be sent to the three cities of Marseille, Lyon and Grenoble.

The politician warned parents that the country’s law enforcement would take a ‘firm stance’ against the rioters. “We have arrested arsonists of 12 or 13 years. When you are 12 or 13 years old, there is an indisputable responsibility of the parents”, he stressed.

He also warned that the police and the prosecutor’s office will hold parents responsible for any damages caused by their children: “because the children were not at home at that time of the morning”.

The young man shot by the police was laid to rest today

Nahel M, the 17-year-old boy whose death sparked the riots, was laid to rest today in the Muslim section of the Mont-Valérien cemetery.

A crowd of people gathered there to pay their last respects to the young man who was shot dead by cops in the Paris suburb of Nanterre last Tuesday 27. Groups of young people were seen blocking off the roads leading to the location prior to the funeral.

Arrests were made in several French cities

According to BFMTV, by 10 pm, at least 21 people had been arrested in the city of Lyon after being caught in possession of mortars.

In Marseille, the situation was said to be ‘under control’, with the Bouches-du-Rhône prefecture reporting 29 arrests. ‘All potentially violent groups in the city centre of Marseille have been systematically dispersed by the police and gendarmes, and if necessary, with the use of tear gas’, they indicated.

Police officers in Paris carried out 375 controls around the Champs-Élysées in Paris. Suspicious objects were seized and 37 people arrested for possession of weapons, according to the Prefecture de Police on Twitter.

A curfew was decreed earlier today in the city of Colombes, near Paris. It will last from 10 pm this evening until 6 am on Tuesday 4: ‘after the riots of recent days, the unacceptable violence and degradation, and the risks for the citizens of Colombes’. The authorities insisted it applied to ‘all inhabitants, regardless of age’.