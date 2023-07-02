Theatre on the Pier: TOPS Performing Group’s Fabulous Musical Production

By Betty Henderson • 02 July 2023 • 8:43

TOPS members have been hard at work in rehearsals. Photo credit: TOPS

THEATRE lovers on the Costa del Sol have an unmissable date this July as The Occasional Performance Society (TOPS) takes to the stage with one of their incredible charity theatre performances.

TOPS will take to the stage with a magnificent production of ‘A Theatre on the Pier’ at the Hermanos Infantes Garden Centre on the Coin to Cartama road in two performances on Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16.

In the play, guests are invited to discover the tale of a theatre troupe struck by an unexpected twist of fate; they are suddenly left without a stage!

The first half of the performance will be filled with well-loved musical hits before the second half entertains with a series of hilarious comedic sketches.

The curtain rises at 8pm on Saturday for an evening performance and the Sunday matinee will take place at 2pm.

Tickets cost €10 for TOPS theatre club members and €12 for guests, and are available at Papeleria Cristina in Alhaurin El Grande or through the TOPS Box Office at topsboxoffice@yahoo.com. Guests can also contact Cath to purchase tickets: 627293609.

Ticket purchases will directly benefit two charities; ARCH Equine Rescue and Alhmer Dementia & Alzheimer’s Care which both work in the Alhaurin area.

TOPS is not just about entertainment; it is a group dedicated to giving back to the community and making a difference.