World-Famous German Bodybuilder And Influencer ‘Joesthetics’ Passes Away Suddenly Aged 30

By Chris King • 02 July 2023 • 2:04
Image of Jo 'Joesthetics' Lindner.
Credit: Instagram@joesthetics
Jo Lindner, the world-famous bodybuilder and influencer from Germany has passed away at the age of 30.
Known to his 8.6 million online followers and fans as “Joesthetics”, he died suddenly in his bodybuilding girlfriend Nicha’s arms, after complaining about neck pains. An aneurysm has since been revealed as Jo’s cause of death.
Posting on Instagram, a heartbroken Nicha explained that they were together cuddling in their room when he suddenly passed away. He had just gifted her a necklace that had her name on it. Jo had been complaining about pains in his neck for the last three days she explained.
‘If you guys knew him like I do… he is the most amazing and incredible person in this world. He did so much and he build so far just by himself. So please remember him as Joesthetics’, she asked.
‘He was in my arms … then this is just happening too fast … 3 days ago he kept (saying) that he had pain in his neck … we didn’t really realise it until it was too late. If you guys knew him like I do … he is the most amazing and incredible person in this world’, Nicha concluded.
Despite his incredible physique, Jo suffered from a rare muscular condition called ‘rippling muscle disease’. As a result, the body’s muscles become unusually sensitive to any pressure or movement. Tragically, Jo had recently voiced his fears that he might suffer a heart attack if he overtrained, according to The Sun this Saturday, July 1.
“The heart is also a muscle, that’s my biggest concern. What if I get such a bad cramp that my heart gets a cramp”, he told YouTuber Bradley Martyn.
His death caused a huge outpouring of grief and messages of condolences to Nicha on Instagram from his massive legion of fans.
