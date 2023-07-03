70-Year-old Bullfighter’s Daughter Inherits Millions Thanks To DNA Test

By John Ensor • 03 July 2023 • 20:21

Stock photo of Banderillo. Credit: Pablo Cobos/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

A woman from Sevilla, who was the secret daughter of a bullfighter, has become rich thanks to a DNA test.

A bullfighter who died some months ago at the age of 92 had secretly fathered a daughter who is now in her seventies, writes OK Diario.

The unnamed woman, who lives in Sevilla, has managed to inherit millions at the age of 70 thanks to a DNA test. The test proved that she is the daughter of a banderillero who died months ago and who built up a large estate during his lifetime.

A banderillero is one of three bullfighters whose task it is to thrust 2 darts (called banderillos) into the bull’s neck before the matador appears at the end of the fight.

Incontrovertible Evidence

A Court in Sevilla stated that the paternity test showed 99.999 per cent proof that the woman was a descendant. Fernando Osuna, the lawyer acting on behalf of the woman confirmed that this was ‘the maximum that can be given in these cases.’

According to Osuna, the biological test was carried out on the father before his death at the age of 92. The test, which was authorised by the judge, was carried out in his own home, due to the man’s deteriorating state of health. The results of which ‘leave no doubt’ about the relationship between the two.

Reportedly the woman had a close relationship with her father and ‘drank coffee together from time to time.’ In the lawsuit, the now-recognised daughter insisted that her mother had a relationship with the banderillero in the late 1950s. Her father was also a friend of an uncle – her mother’s brother – so that they saw each other regularly.

Notwithstanding her mother’s strong relationship with the bullfighter, she got engaged to another man ‘due to family pressures.’ Despite this, they continued to see each other and she became pregnant. When the child was born they lost contact, the real father did not pay for the child’s upbringing.

Daughter Revealed True Relationship To Father

When the woman turned 18, she met her father in a café in Sevilla, where she confessed to him that she was his daughter. Since that time they met together on several occasions.

In addition to having a strong physical resemblance to her father, the woman brought to the trial, photographs of her with her mother and the ex-banderillero, which prompted the judge to demand a DNA test.