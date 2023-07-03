British Man In Malaga Faces Jail Time For Secretly Entering An Apartment For A Shower

By John Ensor • 03 July 2023 • 13:00

Man showers without homeowner's permission. Credit: Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

A man who entered an apartment, without the owner’s permission, to use its bathroom facilities could face a fine as well as a year in prison.

The incident happened in October 2021, when an unnamed British man allegedly entered a stranger’s home in Malaga so that he could take a shower, according to a report in 20minutos, Monday, June 3.

What may seem like a minor transgression could have serious consequences for the cheeky showerer. The Prosecutor’s Office has requested a year in prison and compensation of €500 to the owner of the house.

Malaga Jury To Hear Case Today

Starting today, Monday, July 3, the case is due to be presented before a jury in Malaga and is expected to last until Tuesday. The court will hear how a man has been accused of trespassing, when he allegedly entered a woman’s home without permission, where he used the homeowner’s shower.

Referring to the incident, which happened nearly two years ago, the prosecutor’s initial conclusion states that the incident took place at dawn. The defendant, a British national, was walking down a street in the centre of Malaga, and as he had a stomach problem, entered the door of a building.

Man Entered Home Without Owner’s Permission

Supposedly, according to the account of the public prosecution, the man found the door of a house on the first floor ajar. It appeared that the homeowner had left her apartment temporarily, whereupon the suspect entered the house, searched several closets in search of clothes to clean up and went to the bathroom to shower.

When the owner of the apartment returned, she noticed ‘the presence of a stranger in the house without her consent.’ The woman quickly notified the police, who upon arrival arrested the defendant while he was taking a shower.

According to the prosecution, the man could possibly face charges of breaking and entering. The prosecutor has requested that the suspect be sentenced to a year in prison and that he compensate the owner of the house with €500 euros for moral damages.