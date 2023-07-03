Double Tragedy As Two Irish Classmates Found Dead On Foreign Trip

By John Ensor • 03 July 2023 • 10:40

St. Michael's College Class of 2023. Credit: St.Michael's College/Facebook.com

Two classmates have died in separate incidents while on holiday abroad.

The two former students of St Michael’s College in Dublin, have been named as 18-year-olds Andrew O’Donnell and Max Wall, according to RTE, Monday, July 3.

In a double tragedy, the two recently graduated boys lost their lives while holidaying on the Greek Island of Ios, a popular destination with Irish tourists.

Only last month the two teenagers had completed their Leaving Certificate exams and were pictured on the college’s Facebook page under the heading St. Michael’s College class 2023.

It is understood that reports first came in that Andrew O’Donnell, who recently celebrated his 18th birthday on June 7, had gone missing on Friday, June 30. His body was found in a rocky area over the weekend.

This was followed just hours later with the tragic news that another student, Max Wall had also lost his life.

Yesterday, St Michael’s issued a statement which said: ‘On a day of immense sadness for the school, we have been notified of another devastating loss from the class of 2023, with the passing of Max Wall.’

The Principal of St Michael’s junior school Lorna Heslin wrote: ‘The deaths of two young men as they get ready to embark on the next stage of life is so difficult to accept.

‘The sense of community which is the hallmark of St Michael’s will be needed to support the O’Donnell and Wall families, and also the other members of the leaving certificate class as they come to terms with the deaths of Andrew and Max.’

This latest tragedy is the third case within a week in which a young Irishman has lost his life while holidaying in Greece, on Sunday, June 25, 22-yer-old Rory Deegan, from Cullohill in Co Laois, lost his life in Zakynthos after his body was found in a swimming pool.