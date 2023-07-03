By Aaron Hindhaugh • 03 July 2023 • 13:00

Manchester United takeover. Image Tatohra Shutterstock.com

South American football expert Tim Vickery has admitted that Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez is keen to join Manchester United this summer.

The Argentine number one has had an interesting career and not one that many players experience as he was kicking his heels for so long at Arsenal being the number two or even number three keeper before an injury to Bernd Leno earned him his chance to star.

After a stint in goal for the Gunners, Martinez joined Aston Villa and has since kept 44 clean sheets in the league and has gone on to establish himself as the undisputed number one for Argentina and even helped them lift the World Cup in December.

Martinez played his part in that run to lift the Worl Cup coming up clutch in big moments, but none more so than in the final when he stormed out of his goal to make a fantastic last-minute save to ensure the game went to penalties.

Martinez is keen on leaving Aston Villa

Now at 30 though, Martinez could be soon looking to take a step back into the big time in terms of club football by leaving Villa who only managed to qualify for the Europa Conference League, something Marteimz may believe is below his own ability.

Manchester United have emerged as the front runners to sign Martinez this summer as David de Gea has now become a free agent and Erik ten Hag is desperate to recruit a new number one that is conformable at playing the ball out under pressure.

“It’s certainly come out in Argentina that he would like to move,” said Vickery. “Not because he’s unhappy with Villa but you can understand why he’s a man in a hurry because he’s 30.”

Greatest save in World Cup history, we owe you for life, Emiliano Martinez! pic.twitter.com/asNTZB29wo — Leo Messi (@Messi_10_30) February 7, 2023

“I know goalkeepers can go on for a long time but he spent an age kicking his heels at Arsenal.”

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a move for Martinez over the weekend as a move for Andre Onana continues to be complicated and may well be too expensive for a club such as Man United who are in the midst of a potential takeover.

It would likely take a significant offer from Man United to even temp Unai Emery into losing his undisputed number one who does still have a contract until the summer of 2027 so they are in no rush to cash in on the shot-stopper.

Man United in the market for a new goalkeeper

It’s not just Man United who are in the race for Martinez with Chelsea also said to be keen on the Argentine, who could be tempted by a move to Stamford Bridge given his fellow countrymen Mauricio Pochettino is at the helm now.

One club who will likely now drop out of the race are Tottenham Hotspur as they have already secured the signing of Guglielmo Vicario to have taken over from Hugo Lloris, which will be good news for Man United.