July’s ‘Super Buck Moon’: What It Is And When To View It In Spain

By Chris King • 03 July 2023 • 17:57

Image of a supermoon over Finland. Credit: Timo Newton-Syms/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0

Lovers of the night sky are in for a treat this evening, Monday, July 3, when the new moon will appear in all its glory.

Known by astronomers as a ‘Super Buck Moon’, this supermoon is named after the antlers of a buck deer. This is the first ‘supermoon’ of 2023, meaning it should appear more illuminated than a normal full moon.

That is a result of the Moon changing its position with respect to the Earth and the Sun. During the 28-day lunar cycle, four lunar phases can be observed that are identified according to their illumination percentage.

Moons are identified according to their illumination

A New Moon is classed as 0 per cent, a Full Moon is 100 per cent, and both the Crescent Moon and Waning Moon have 50 per cent illumination.

During the month of July 2023, we will have the privilege of observing how the Moon goes through these four phases. The full moon will occur on July 3, the waning quarter on July 10, the new moon on July 17, and the first quarter on July 26. Tonight, we will have the fortune to enjoy what is known as the ‘Super Buck Moon’.

How did it get this name?

Astronomers dubbed this stellar delight the ‘Super Buck Moon’, after the name was allegedly used by ancient native tribes in what is now the United States.

According to NASA, they named the July full moon as such because its appearance in the sky coincided with the growth of the antlers of the male deer.

However, this is not the only name for this moon. In other parts of the world it is known as a ‘Thunder Moon’, due to the frequency of thunderstorms during this month.

It is also called the ‘Salmon Moon’ by some, due to the belief that schools of salmon swim faster and deeper during this phenomenon, thanks to the fact that the moon illuminates their way as they head upstream.

What time is it visible?

As reported by National Geographic, the Deer Moon will begin at 1:38 pm on the Spanish mainland. From that moment on, it will rise above the horizon until sunset and will remain in the sky until sunrise on Tuesday 4, as reported by larazon.es.

That means there will be plenty of time to view this sight while it lasts. It is important to mention that the image should be quite impressive because this is not just any moon, it is a supermoon.

A supermoon refers to the size in which the satellite will appear in the night sky. Because its orbit is elliptical, it is sometimes closer to Earth and sometimes farther away, causing its apparent size to change.

In this case, it is pretty much as close as it can get, because it will almost reach its ‘perigee’, which is the closest point to the Earth’s surface in the Moon’s orbit.