By Aaron Hindhaugh • 03 July 2023 • 18:20
An aerial view of Manchester United's stadium, Old Trafford.
Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tom Huddlestone has signed a new contract at Manchester United to continue his player-coach role with the club’s under-21s.
It is a bit of footballing trivia that former Spurs and Hull City midfielder Huddlestone is contracted to Man United despite having never made an appearance or even a matchday squad for the Red Devils but instead has been plying his trade in the youth ranks.
By Premier League rules, all clubs are allowed to field a small number of older players in youth games, and they are usually saved for players that are making a return from injury and trying to get up to speed with football once again.
However, Man United have utilised this rule in a different way by hiring Huddlestone last summer to play for their Under 21s, while also getting his coaching badges and leading the team from the dugout.
Man United aren’t the only team to have adopted a similar model and approach, Liverpool are doing the same with their former first-team midfielder Jay Spearing having fielded for the Reds’ Under 21s.
This approach has allowed Huddlestone to learn from coaches at Old Trafford and their Carrington training base, while also being able to help the younger players develop their games both on and off the pitch.
ℹ️ @Huddz8 will continue as player-coach for our U21s this season.#MUFC || #MUAcademy
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 3, 2023
ℹ️ @Huddz8 will continue as player-coach for our U21s this season.#MUFC || #MUAcademy
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 3, 2023
Given that Huddlestone is indeed still contracted as a player to Man United he takes part find daily training sessions, eats what other players must be eating in the canteens as well as helping to drive standards during games from both on and off the pitch.
Huddlestone had a pretty good career for a Premier League midfielder having turned out for Spurs, Derby County, and Wolves and also earned six caps for the England national team, such was his ability as a player during his prime years.
It’s a very unique role and not one to be sniffed at as Huddlestone is allowed to coach, learn and adapt to the Man United culture of driving high standards on and off the pitch, as well as being able to keep himself in good health while still training every day.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Qualified and experienced journalist covering all aspects of news and sport. Specialist in both Men's and Women's football with increasing coverage of golf and tennis.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.