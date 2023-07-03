By Aaron Hindhaugh • 03 July 2023 • 18:20

An aerial view of Manchester United's stadium, Old Trafford.

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tom Huddlestone has signed a new contract at Manchester United to continue his player-coach role with the club’s under-21s.

It is a bit of footballing trivia that former Spurs and Hull City midfielder Huddlestone is contracted to Man United despite having never made an appearance or even a matchday squad for the Red Devils but instead has been plying his trade in the youth ranks.

By Premier League rules, all clubs are allowed to field a small number of older players in youth games, and they are usually saved for players that are making a return from injury and trying to get up to speed with football once again.

However, Man United have utilised this rule in a different way by hiring Huddlestone last summer to play for their Under 21s, while also getting his coaching badges and leading the team from the dugout.

Huddlestone signs new Man United contract

Man United aren’t the only team to have adopted a similar model and approach, Liverpool are doing the same with their former first-team midfielder Jay Spearing having fielded for the Reds’ Under 21s.

This approach has allowed Huddlestone to learn from coaches at Old Trafford and their Carrington training base, while also being able to help the younger players develop their games both on and off the pitch.

Given that Huddlestone is indeed still contracted as a player to Man United he takes part find daily training sessions, eats what other players must be eating in the canteens as well as helping to drive standards during games from both on and off the pitch.

A unique approach which helps drive up standards

Huddlestone had a pretty good career for a Premier League midfielder having turned out for Spurs, Derby County, and Wolves and also earned six caps for the England national team, such was his ability as a player during his prime years.

It’s a very unique role and not one to be sniffed at as Huddlestone is allowed to coach, learn and adapt to the Man United culture of driving high standards on and off the pitch, as well as being able to keep himself in good health while still training every day.