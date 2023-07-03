By Aaron Hindhaugh • 03 July 2023 • 14:45

Fabrizio Romano has insisted that Manchester United would be stupid to bid £30 million for striker target Rasmus Hojlund.

Man United are certainly looking to be busy this summer and help Erik ten Hag build upon what was a very solid season for the Red Devils who won the Carabao Cup and also managed to secure a spot inside the top four.

However, the season was a very stop-and-start kind of one for Man United who went on an impressive run of form either side of the winter World Cup but then struggled for consistency on a whole which isn’t a surprise given the thin squad they boasted.

A lot of the pressure last season was placed onto the shoulders of Marcus Rashford who managed to record his best ever goal-scoring season at Old Trafford netting 30 times across all competitions but he only managed two goals in the final 10 games of the season.

Therefore, a new striker is absolutely critical to Man United taking the next step and potentially trying to push for a Premier League title once again, although the arrival of someone so young and inexperienced as Hojlund wouldn’t likely be the man to carry them all the way.

Man United are yet to bid for Hojlund

According to Romano, Man United are still interested in the Danish striker but has rubbished any talk of a bid having been lodged from the Red Devils, mainly because it would be a lowball offer.

He said: “We had rumours from Italy about a bid of €35 million from Manchester United for Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta. No guys, Man United, from what I’ve heard, have never submitted this kind of proposal.

“Maybe it could be some old rumours from December of January because now Manchester United know very well that the player is impossible to sign for €35 million.

“Atalanta always wanted around €60-70 million for Hojlundand this might not even be enough to sign him right now.

“So, this is why €35 million would be a stupid bid and Man United never bid that.”

Would take a blockbuster offer to sign the Danish striker

Hojlund is still extremely inexperienced at 21 years of age and has just 32 Serie A games worth of experience under his belt, but Ten Hag clearly is keen on the player and believes he has the attributes needed to succeed at Old Trafford, so a bid could well be imminent.

While Man United haven’t bid anything as of yet, they may have to get going once the Mason Mount transfer goes through, because high-flying Arsenal are said to be keeping an extremely close eye on the Denmark international as Mikel Arteta looks to go one step further next season and win the Premier League.