Passengers Wrestle British Boxer To Floor While Trying To Open Plane Door During Take Off

By John Ensor • 03 July 2023 • 18:59

British Man Arrested. Credit: Pinholeimaging /Shutterstock.com.

Passengers were thrown into panic when a British man tried to open a plane door while it was taking off.

On Friday evening, June 30, a 27-year-old British man attempted to open the door of an aircraft on its return flight from Zadar in Croatia door but was thwarted when fellow passengers took action and wrestled him to the floor, according to BNN.

The unnamed man is believed to be a professional boxer, he was later arrested and interviewed by police authorities.

British Man Sparks Panic Among Fellow Travellers

Terrifying footage aired on TikTok shows the unbelievable moment the out-of-control passenger angrily remonstrates with fellow passengers and cabin crew, yelling for the door to be opened.

The man can be seen charging down the aisle towards the front of the plane, where he managed to barge past a member of the cabin crew. A potential disaster was averted thanks to the actions of two have-a-go heroes who stood up and restrained the man, pinning him to the floor, until security arrived to deal with the situation.

Police Arrest

Members of the Zadar Police Department were quickly on the scene whereupon the man was arrested and taken away. Further video footage taken from onboard shows him being forcibly dragged along by two police officers, holding both arms behind his back.

Reportedly, the police began a criminal investigation into the incident, with the aim of trying to determine the reason for the suspect’s potentially life-threatening actions.

The man stands accused of disrupting public order and peace at Zadar Airport in a particularly brazen and indecent manner.

The footage and eyewitness accounts reveal the man was in an extremely agitated mental condition. Despite the efforts of investigators to reason with the suspect his alarming behavioural traits persisted. He was later transferred from the court to a local hospital where he was placed under observation.