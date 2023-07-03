Police Arrest Man in Spanish Holiday Resort After Irish Tourist Found Dead In Hotel Corridor

By John Ensor • 03 July 2023 • 17:20

Magnolia Hotel, Salou. Credit: Magnolia Hotel Salou.com

Following the tragic discovery of the body of a female Irish tourist yesterday, police have detained a suspect.

The incident happened around 9.30 pm on Sunday, July 2 at the Magnolia Hotel in Salou, on Spain’s Costa Daurada which lies approximately 70 miles south of Barcelona, writes Dublin Live.

According to reports one of the staff at the adult-only four-star hotel discovered the victim in one of the corridors trying to flee from her suspected killer. When asked, staff members replied that they were unable to comment on the situation.

The unnamed Irish woman is believed to have been strangled to death, while her alleged attacker lay beside her with what was described as a ‘self-inflicted’ wrist wound. The 30-year-old Irish man, believed to be the woman’s partner, was taken to hospital, where he remains under police guard.

Irish Tourist Arrested

The regional Mossos d’Esquadra police force issued a statement: ‘Officers from the Mossos d’Esquadra’s Criminal Investigation Decision in Tarragona have arrested a man allegedly related to the violent death of a woman in Salou last night.

‘The events occurred around half past nine when the Mossos received a warning from a hotel in Salou saying a woman was seriously injured. When they arrived at the scene, the officers found a woman lying on the floor and a man next to her with a self-inflicted wound.

‘Although emergency medical responders tried to revive the woman, they were finally only able to certify her death. Officers arrested the man as the alleged perpetrator of the death.’

The police revealed further information this morning and confirmed that the suspect is aged 30, and the woman was 36. The man was taken to Joan XXIII Hospital in the nearby city of Tarragona.

Response From Irish Garda

A spokesperson on behalf of the Irish police said: ‘An Garda Síochána is aware of an alleged incident that took place in the Spanish town of Salou involving Irish citizen(s) on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

‘As this is an investigation led by the Spanish authorities, An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time.’