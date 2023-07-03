Signs Of Compassion: Local Businesses Make Generous Donation To ACE Animal Shelter

By Betty Henderson • 03 July 2023 • 14:25

Supporters can now find ACE Animal Shelter much more easily. Photo credit: Marti Oliphant

ACE SHIN Animal Rescue Shelter in La Cala de Mijas has an exciting update for dog and cat lovers!

When faced with the choice between buying a new signpost or feeding the animals, the animal’s well-being has always come first. But without a sign, it was difficult for supporters to find the shelter.

However, the power of community support came to the rescue!

Last week, an ACE supporter reached out to a local Facebook page, with a plea for donations for a signpost. Eyeprint, a local design company, generously stepped up and created a brand-new sign for the shelter which went up on Saturday, July 1.

The plea also caught the attention of Tania Bertelsen from Tiny Fish, a local advertising and marketing company. Inspired by the cause, Tania donated 1000 sponsorship forms to help with animal rescue efforts.

Founder Fabienne Paques shared her deep gratitude, from herself and her late husband and co-founder, Dirk, “I am so grateful to Eyeprint and Tiny Fish for their generosity, it will really help publicise and promote the shelter, Dirk would be delighted that we now have a proper sign and new sponsorship forms”.

Whether through donations, volunteering, fostering, or adoptions, every contribution is vital to ACE shelter and its more than 700 animals.

The kind gestures from the local businesses were warmly received, especially since the shelter is currently grappling with a water shortage.

ACE Animal Shelter’s well ran out of water last week and their water pump also broke, causing them to issue an appeal for fresh water to keep their animals hydrated in the warm summer weather.

About ACE Animal Shelter

Founded in 1999 by Dirk Itterbeek and his wife Fabienne Paques, Ace Dog Shelter has become a place of comfort and care for more than 27,000 animals rescued over the last 24 years. They have given thousands of animals a second chance at life and the opportunity to find loving families.

Sadly, Dirk Itterbeek, who poured his heart into the shelter, passed away in April. But his legacy lives on through his wife Fabienne Paques, who continues to lead the shelter with love and determination.

Together with a team of caring volunteers, they ensure that every animal at ACE Animal Shelter receives the care and attention they deserve. Their animal rescue work is funded by donations from generous supporters and their fabulous fundraising events.

To learn more about Ace Animal Shelter and how to get involved, visit their website here or email them at info@ace-charity.org.

Account details to make donations can be found on their website. supporters can contribute through the ACE Animal Shelter’s Go Fund Me page here.