By Aaron Hindhaugh • 03 July 2023 • 17:00

Ocean experts in Spain have quickly rubbished reports in the British media about the dangerous nature of the recent shark spottings in Spanish waters.

Over the last few weeks and days, there have reportedly been frequent shark spotting by the Spanish public in places such as Alicante, Menorca and Galicia, but there is one crucial point the British press have been leaving out about these new shark sightings.

It’s that all of the sharks belong to the same type of species which means they have been able to be identified as not dangerous to humans in most cases, which should help to assure holiday goers and residents of the above mention Spanish locations.

Many Brits have been warned by their local media outlets to be very careful and take extra caution when holidaying in Spain this summer because of the number of sharks that have been spotted in recent times.

Shark sightings are nothing new

The shark that are very often spotted by beachgoers and people residing near the beach in certain areas are blue and cow sharks, with these two species not showing much threat to human life even if they get close to the creatures.

According to the International Shark Attacks File, since 1847 only six shark attacks have actually been recorded in Spain, with none of them turning out to be fatal and causing death or serious injuries.

Garcia Gomez – who is an ocean and shark expert – has moved quickly to reassure people that these sharks near the coast are nothing new and also nothing to be afraid of.

Blue and Cow sharks are not dangerous to humans

She said: It is true that cases in which bathers have been bitten, but it is because the shark gets confused and thinks we are one of its prey.”

Humans are in fact not the chosen source of food for these types of sharks and normally when people are bitten, the sharks will very quickly move and swim away due to our blood tasting different to what they usually feast on.

However, if you are to encounter a shark this summer – or just any time during your life – the best thing to do is to stay very still and not make any sudden movements as it will trigger the shark and allow it to realise you are afraid of it.