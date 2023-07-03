Surgeons Remove 5Kg Ovarian Cyst From Italian Woman Who Thought She Was Obese

By Chris King • 03 July 2023 • 0:31
Image of surgeons performing an operation.
Credit: Senior Airman Peter Reft - Wikimedia Commons Public Domain
A 52-year-old Italian woman who thought she was overweight had an ovarian cyst weighing more than five kilograms removed by surgeons.
According to an article in the American Journal of Case Reports, the Italian woman paid no attention to her condition because she was under the impression that she was suffering from obesity.
After a six-and-a-half-hour operation last June, the cyst was removed from her right ovary. It measured 40 cm in length. Doctors blamed the late diagnosis on her low educational level, suggesting that she didn’t realise she needed to seek medical help.
The woman had an extremely swollen abdomen and constant reflux, which is a condition that causes stomach acid or bile to back up the oesophagus.
She also complained of feeling full very quickly, along with suffering from constipation. The woman had difficulty walking, and difficulty breathing.
An ultrasound examination revealed that her abdominal cavity was completely occupied by lesions. Despite the massive cyst, she had normal menstrual cycles with no hormonal effects.
Doctors drained 37 litres of thick brown fluid from the cyst before performing a hysterectomy, a procedure to remove the uterus and ovaries. A plastic surgeon then reconstructed the wall of the abdomen, as the cyst had spread throughout that area.
During the lengthy operation, the patient lost six litres of blood. Before her surgery, the patient weighed 123 kilograms and had a body mass index (BMI) of 50.5, making her morbidly obese. At the end of the procedure, her BMI was 28.3.
Following the procedure, the patient remained in the hospital’s intensive care unit for about 30 days, during which she suffered cardiac arrest and acute renal failure.
Her hospital stay lasted for two months. After two years, she ‘is fully recovered and free of disease’, the researchers wrote in the article about the woman.
A similar operation to remove a giant ovarian cyst was carried out on a patient in Poland. In this instance, surgeons removed a cyst that weighed almost 100 kilos from one of the ovaries of a 24-year-old woman.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.