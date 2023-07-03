Surgeons Remove 5Kg Ovarian Cyst From Italian Woman Who Thought She Was Obese

By Chris King • 03 July 2023 • 0:31

Image of surgeons performing an operation. Credit: Senior Airman Peter Reft - Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

A 52-year-old Italian woman who thought she was overweight had an ovarian cyst weighing more than five kilograms removed by surgeons.

According to an article in the American Journal of Case Reports, the Italian woman paid no attention to her condition because she was under the impression that she was suffering from obesity.

After a six-and-a-half-hour operation last June, the cyst was removed from her right ovary. It measured 40 cm in length. Doctors blamed the late diagnosis on her low educational level, suggesting that she didn’t realise she needed to seek medical help.

She has a swollen abdomen and suffered constant reflux

The woman had an extremely swollen abdomen and constant reflux, which is a condition that causes stomach acid or bile to back up the oesophagus.

She also complained of feeling full very quickly, along with suffering from constipation. The woman had difficulty walking, and difficulty breathing.

An ultrasound examination revealed that her abdominal cavity was completely occupied by lesions. Despite the massive cyst, she had normal menstrual cycles with no hormonal effects.

Doctors drained 37 litres of thick brown fluid from the cyst before performing a hysterectomy, a procedure to remove the uterus and ovaries. A plastic surgeon then reconstructed the wall of the abdomen, as the cyst had spread throughout that area.

The patient lost six litres of blood during the operation

During the lengthy operation, the patient lost six litres of blood. Before her surgery, the patient weighed 123 kilograms and had a body mass index (BMI) of 50.5, making her morbidly obese. At the end of the procedure, her BMI was 28.3.

Following the procedure, the patient remained in the hospital’s intensive care unit for about 30 days, during which she suffered cardiac arrest and acute renal failure.

Her hospital stay lasted for two months. After two years, she ‘is fully recovered and free of disease’, the researchers wrote in the article about the woman.

An ovarian cyst of almost 100 kilos was removed in Poland

A similar operation to remove a giant ovarian cyst was carried out on a patient in Poland. In this instance, surgeons removed a cyst that weighed almost 100 kilos from one of the ovaries of a 24-year-old woman.